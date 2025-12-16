Tony Nominated & Grammy© Award Winner Patrick Page Brings Shakespeare’s Villains To Life In All The Devils Are Here

All the Devils Are Here

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking one-man show, "All the Devils Are Here," acclaimed actor Patrick Page treats audiences to an unprecedented exploration of Shakespeare’s most notorious villains by redefining the classic archetypes of treachery and ambition. Directed by Simon Godwin, the production will run from January 15 through 25, 2026.

With a commanding stage presence and a fresh, incisive approach to the Bard’s language, Page transforms Shakespeare’s infamous antagonists into multifaceted, relatable figures. Early reviews have hailed the performance as a witty, accessible, and enlightening journey into the darker corners of human nature that resonates with audiences from all walks of life.

“All of Shakespeare's villains brought to you in one night by one of the greatest actors on the planet, this is a perfect piece of theatre,” said Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director of BroadStage. “The magic of this piece is how deftly Patrick Page weaves in and out of the characters while sharing with you the backstory of Shakespeare's creative process, which is equally thrilling.”

Celebrating its 17th year as a cultural beacon, BroadStage continues to push artistic boundaries by curating a dynamic array of performances across theater, music, jazz, opera, and dance. "All the Devils Are Here" exemplifies BroadStage’s mission to make high-caliber art accessible, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the Los Angeles performing arts scene.

The Theatre Sponsors for this show are The Susan Stockel Fund for Theatre and Laurie and Bill Benenson.

There are 12 performances that will run from January 15 through 25, 2026. Tickets start at $45. For more information, visit https://broadstage.org/tickets-shows/calendar/all-the-devils-are-here/

About Patrick Page

Patrick Page received a Tony© Award nomination and a Grammy© Award for his work in Hadestown on Broadway after starring as Hades in the off-Broadway, Citadel Theatre and National Theatre productions. Other Broadway: The Inquisitor in Saint Joan, Valentina in Casa Valentina, Buckley in Time to Kill, Adult Men in Spring Awakening, DeGuiche in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar, Scar in The Lion King, The Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Mackie in The Kentucky Cycle. Other New York: Cymbeline in Cymbeline (New York Shakespeare Festival/Delacorte), Max in The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall). Regional: Page created the roles of Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Papermill Playhouse, and Captain Dragutin Dimitrijevic in Rajiiv Joseph’s Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego (Cyrano, Malvolio), and the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C. (King Lear, Coriolanus, Prospero, Macbeth, Iago, Claudius). Film: Spirited for Apple+, In The Heights, Estella Scrooge, The Sixth Reel, I Am Michael. Television: Richard Clay on The Gilded Age for HBO; Octavius Ktratt in Schmigadoon; recurring on Elementary, Madam Secretary, Flesh and Bone and guest starring roles on Evil, NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D., and Law and Order: S.V.U.



About BroadStage

Founded in 2008, BroadStage is a contemporary performing arts presenter in Santa Monica that energizes audiences through bold and outstanding performances, personal connection, immersive experiences, and interactive educational programs. A proud partner of Santa Monica College, BroadStage’s primary venue is the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, which includes three venues: The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage, a 535-seat venue combining the warmth of a small theater with the acoustics and staging of a grand hall, The Edye, an intimate black box space, and The Plaza an indoor/outdoor space perfect for live music, dancing, and community building. Under the leadership of Artistic & Executive Director Rob Bailis, BroadStage is broadening its impact through a new artistic vision and expanded venue footprint, celebrating our shared humanity and expanding the role the arts play in the vitality of our diverse community. To learn more about BroadStage visit www.BroadStage.org.

Editors, please note: BroadStage (a single word) is the name of the arts presenting body of The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage. The organization is named after the venue. Please do not confuse BroadStage with The Broad (two words) which is the contemporary art museum on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.



