HHS announces initiative with insurers to streamline prior authorizations 

The Department of Health and Human Services June 23 announced an initiative coordinated with multiple health insurance companies to streamline prior authorization processes for patients covered by Medicare Advantage, Medicaid managed care plans, Health Insurance Marketplace plans and commercial plans. Under the initiative, electronic prior authorization requests would become standardized by 2027. HHS stated that these reforms complement ongoing regulatory efforts by CMS to improve prior authorization, including building upon the Interoperability and Prior Authorization final rule.



The plan is expected to make the prior authorization process faster, more efficient and more transparent, the agency said. Participating insurers pledged to expand real-time responses by 2027. HHS said that the insurers would also commit to reducing the volume of medical services subject to prior authorization by 2026, including those for common procedures such as colonoscopies and cataract surgeries.

During a news conference, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said unlike previous attempts by insurers, this initiative would succeed because the number of insurers participating represent 257 million Americans. “The other difference is we have standards this time,” he said. “We have ... deliverables. We have specificity on those deliverables, we have metrics, and we have deadlines, and we have oversight.”



Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said that the pledge “is an opportunity for industry to show itself.” Sen. Marshall, R-Kan., said that Congress could pursue codifying at least some portions of the initiative in the future.

Additionally, participating insurers would honor existing prior authorizations during coverage transitions.

