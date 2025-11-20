Submit Release
Workbook highlights importance of building organizational buy-in when engaging the workforce

The AHA, in partnership with Press Ganey, Nov. 20 released the latest workbook leaders can use to understand and overcome challenges in engaging their workforce. The workbook guides users on how to achieve buy-in at all levels of the organization, providing key insights to identify barriers and a discussion guide to navigate next steps. LEARN MORE 

