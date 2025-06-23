Commission to Consider Appointments to C.A.

The Commission on Judicial Appointments will hold virtual public hearings at the Ronald Reagan State Building tomorrow to consider the nominations of three jurists to posts on this district’s Court of Appeal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.