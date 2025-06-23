Death penalty opinion filing Monday

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court will file its opinion in People v. Barrett, an automatic direct appeal from an April 2004 judgment of death. This will be the last of two opinions for the cases argued in March.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.