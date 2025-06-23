Submit Release
Death penalty opinion filing Monday

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court will file its opinion in People v. Barrett, an automatic direct appeal from an April 2004 judgment of death. This will be the last of two opinions for the cases argued in March.

