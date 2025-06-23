State Agriculture Commissioner Announces $2 Million Boost for New...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today highlighted the State’s efforts to boost New York’s county and local fairs, with a total of $2 million dedicated in the 2025 Budget to promote local fairs, boost visitors, and showcase New York agriculture. Newly launched this year, the Transportation for Youth to Local and County Fairs Program is awarding over $300,000 to 15 organizations to bring participating youth groups to their county and local fairs during the 2025 fair season, ensuring that more young people can have access to these important community traditions and agricultural learning opportunities. In addition, county and local fairs across the state are receiving $500,000 for promotion, and the State has launched another year of its $1 million marketing campaign to encourage New Yorkers to visit their local fair. These efforts complement Governor Kathy Hochul’s efforts to revitalize fairs statewide and encourage New Yorkers to Get Offline, Get Outside.

Commissioner Ball said, “Our county and local fairs are the backbones of communities across the state and represent an incredible avenue to connect people to the rich past, present, and future of New York agriculture. I’m excited to continue our support of county fairs, including a unique new program that helps bring more young people to experience the tradition of their local fair. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact that these programs have during the 2025 season.”

Commissioner Ball joined the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs, Ulster County Fair staff and board members, elected officials, representatives from the State’s regional Welcome Centers and Cornell Cooperative Extensions, as well as 4-H student members to kick off the State’s numerous county fair promotions today at the Ulster County Fairgrounds. The initiatives highlighted at the event were developed as part of Governor Hochul’s commitment to strengthening New York’s County and local fairs, including cross-promotion with The Great New York State Fair, and improving youth and agricultural programming initiatives at all fairs statewide.

Transportation for Youth to Local and County Fairs Program

Following a successful pilot program in 2024 with Boonville Oneida County Fair, the State launched the Transportation for Youth to Local and County Fairs Program this year to help bring more visitors to county fairs statewide. County and local fairs are a longstanding piece of the fabric of New York State agriculture and play a vital role in allowing youth to explore and learn about agriculture. Through this program, over $300,000 was awarded by the Department of Agriculture and Markets for transportation and related costs to bring participating youth groups to their county and local fairs during the 2025 fair season. This program aims to increase youth attendance at county and local fairs with the goal of enhancing youth participation in, and appreciation of, agriculture and the domestic arts.

The host of today’s event, the Ulster County Ag Society, received an award through the program to partner with Cornell Cooperative Extension Ulster County and the Saugerties and Kingston Boys and Girls Clubs to organize transportation for young people to the Ulster County Fair. Cornell Cooperative Extension Ulster County will provide educational activities for youth attending the fair and will give them the opportunity to learn from 4-H students about their projects.

In addition, projects were awarded to the following organizations:

Capital Region Albany, Schenectady, Greene Counties Agricultural and Historical Society - $25,000 Rensselaer County Agricultural & Horticultural Society - $25,000

Central New York Oswego County Agricultural Society – $25,000 Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County - $24,000

Finger Lakes Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County – $24,200

Mid-Hudson Cornell Cooperative Extension of Orange County – $25,000 Ulster County Agricultural Society - $7,726

Mohawk Valley Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County - $25,000

New York City

North Country Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County - $25,000 Lewis County Agricultural Society - $24,766

Western New York Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County - $21,822 Erie County Agricultural Society - $25,000 Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County - $21,000 Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County - $5,200



A full list of the project descriptions can be found online at agriculture.ny.gov/transportation-youth-local-and-county-fairs-program-awarded-projects-2025.

Agricultural Fairgrounds Advertising, Promotion, and Education Program

Also administered by the Department, the Agricultural Fairgrounds Advertising, Promotion, and Education Program is providing funding to agricultural and horticultural corporations and county extension service associations that sponsor an annual fair or exposition for the promotion of agriculture and domestic arts. Now in its second round, the program awards each eligible fair sponsor in New York State $10,000 in funding, with a total of 50 projects and $500,000 awarded.

The program’s goals are to enhance and encourage visitor participation and appreciation of agriculture and domestic arts; expand on existing efforts to attract visitors and showcase agriculture; and expose consumers to the fairs’ brands and create meaningful, long-lasting brand recognition.

Awarded projects will share stories and experiences of local agriculture to expand knowledge of the agricultural industry in New York, while bringing greater awareness to visitors that some of the best agricultural products in the world are produced right here in New York State. The project additionally aims to use educational endeavors to preserve and enhance the agricultural and historical legacy of New York State. All of this will translate into more fair visits, more revenue to New York’s local fairs, and an increased economic benefit in New York State communities.

“Best Day Ever (All Summer Long)” Marketing Campaign

The state’s marketing and advertising campaign, “BEST DAY EVER (ALL SUMMER LONG),” invites the community to take part in the transformation of an ordinary field into an extraordinary celebration of summer at not just one but multiple county and local fairs across the state.

A portion of the campaign will focus on encouraging exhibitor participation at each of the fairs. Messaging will be delivered through targeted social media ads on Facebook and Instagram, as well as placements in the NY Morning Ag Clips newsletter. These efforts will be further supported by paid search to reach users who are actively seeking information on how to get involved.

The broader advertising campaign includes a 30-second video that will run statewide across select cable zones and social media, specifically Facebook and Instagram, to create hype for the summer season. A second creative version will run next month, encouraging fairgoers to check out a neighboring fair to keep the fun going.

In addition, radio advertisements will be used to generate meaningful reach and frequency across key metro survey areas (MSAs) in New York State. And to drive further awareness and visibility for the various local and county fairs across New York State, a comprehensive out-of-home (OOH) strategy will include a mix of digital and static posters and panels positioned in proximity to fair locations.

The paid media campaign will be reinforced by paid search efforts designed to capture high-intent users actively seeking information about their local fair and similar events across the state. This tactic ensures we’re reaching audiences who are already demonstrating interest, helping drive qualified traffic and further support overall campaign visibility and engagement.

New York State County and Local Fairs Passport Program

In addition, the New York State County and Local Fairs Passport Program is entering its second year this fair season. The Passport Program is a fun way to engage families and young people and encourage them to visit multiple county and local fairs. Passports can be picked up at county fairs in addition to select local county Cornell Cooperative Extension offices, State Welcome Centers, and State Parks. A full list of pick-up locations is available on the Department’s County Fairs Promotions webpage here. Fairgoers can bring their passports to any of the fairs they visit and get a unique stamp in their booklet as well as “Ag Swag,” which includes lanyards and commemorative buttons.

Additional education and marketing initiatives bring the total of State support for county and local fairs this year to $2 million. Learn more at agriculture.ny.gov/new-york-state-county-fairs-promotional-programs.

Gary Newkirk, Ulster County Fair Manager said, “I am so proud to have the Ulster County Fair selected to kick off the fair season for what I like to call our Fair Family. The New York county fairs range in size from one of the largest county fairs in the country to some of the smallest. They range from large full-time staff to fairs that are run by all volunteers. Each fair is different with its own personality, but all have the same goal to educate folks in agriculture, provide entertainment, and of course don’t forget the good fair food. We all work together, share ideas, and will jump in and provide assistance to each other. The Passport Program is a great way to get out and visit as many fairs as possible. The support that New York State Ag and Markets has provided with infrastructure grants, marketing support, youth transportation grant is making it possible for our fairs to grow and remain viable for many years to come.”

New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs President Lauren Delaney said, "County fairs celebrate local agriculture, support small businesses, provide special opportunities for young people, and bring families together. The funds provided by New York State ensure that these cherished events not only continue, but thrive, creating lasting memories and economic opportunities for generations to come. Fairs are vital to their communities and run predominantly on a volunteer workforce so every little bit helps."

Melanie Forstrom, Executive Director of CCE Ulster County said, “Cornell Cooperative Extension brings world-class research and education to life for our county residents through the exhibits and programs led by thousands of Master Gardeners and 4-H volunteers, and our wonderful CCE staff. Our county fairs provide a vehicle for youth to show off hard work and learn from skilled judges. They make the importance of agriculture visible and tangible to those who don’t otherwise connect their food and our vibrant agricultural economy. Youth get a taste of running a business and customer service by working at our Ulster Youth Building Snack Bar and Milkshake Booth. They exhibit the animal they have learned to care for and show in the Animal Barns, and display incredible works of art, craft, culinary and public speaking skills. With the generous support from Ag and Markets, the fair will be even more accessible to even more of our youth.”

Director of Operations at the Boys & Girls Club of Ulster County Lindsey Quick said, “The Boys & Girls Club is a safe, supportive, and empowering space where youth can grow, learn, and reach their full potential. With help from the grant from the State Department of Agriculture, we are extremely excited and thankful to be able to bring 100 members to the Ulster County Fair, including transportation, guided tours of the 4-H buildings, and lunch. We hope this will spark an interest in some of our members to participate in such a wonderful educational and fun program.”

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Local and county fairs are a celebration of New York’s agricultural heritage and a chance to recognize those who raise livestock, grow our food, and carry forward generations of knowledge. Many New Yorkers get their first experience with agriculture at our fairs, creating lifelong interest and potential career paths for young New Yorkers. From 4-H shows to livestock exhibits and small business vendors, our fairs showcase the pride, talent, and hard work of our rural communities. There are so many neighbors and local partners who pour their hearts into making our fairs unforgettable experiences for every visitor, and I encourage everyone to get out this summer and explore a local fair!”

Assembly Agriculture Chair Donna Lupardo said, “With exciting exhibits, activities and local foods, county and local fairs have something for everyone. As the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture, I was happy to support an increase in funding for our 50 county and local fairs, for promotional efforts and a new transportation initiative making it easier for youth to attend. Each fair showcases its own unique story and traditions; all part of the legacy and importance of New York agriculture.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Ag and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball to Ulster County to celebrate the new resources committed by Governor Hochul for promoting our County Fair and expanding youth participation. The fair is a cherished community tradition, bringing people together for family-friendly entertainment, showcasing local agriculture, animal husbandry, and the agricultural arts, and providing a valuable educational experience for young people. With support from the state's new Transportation for Youth program, we're excited to partner with Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saugerties and Kingston to expand the reach of the fair to young people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend. Every young person in our county should be able to experience this great tradition."

Village of New Paltz Mayor Tim Rogers said, “The Ulster County Fair is a summer tradition here in our community, and I’m glad to see that they are receiving a boost from the State to help with promotion, marketing, and getting young people through the gates. I encourage everyone to visit the Ulster County Fair later this summer and experience our region’s best in food, agriculture, and fun!”

Cornell Cooperative Extension Dutchess County Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said, “NYS county fairs are a touchstone to childhood wonder, to the rich legacy of agriculture, and our commitment to preservation and celebration of our natural world. Using your Passport to travel from fair to fair this summer is not just family fun but passing along the love to our next generations while fostering the NY spirit of exploration and pride along the way. Visit a Taste NY store to pick up your passport and sample the products from NYS producers showcased at every location. We love NY county fairs!”

The Governor first announced her commitment to strengthening county and youth fairs after taking office in 2021. The Governor directed the Department of Agriculture and Markets to assess support, growth, and revitalization opportunities for all fairs in New York in the 2022 season. In 2023, the Department worked with the county fairs, including with the NYS Association of Agricultural Fairs, to develop a robust marketing and outreach program, cross promote the fairs through various communications, including social media, and hosted a roundtable during the off-season to identify additional opportunities for enhancing fair marketing and promotion and improving youth and agricultural programming initiatives at all fairs statewide, including enhancing agricultural competitions at fairs. Discussions also focused on other initiatives, including capital planning, emergency management, and commissioning an updated economic impact study.

In 2024, Governor Hochul announced the launch of the State’s marketing initiative to promote New York’s county and local fairs across the State. The efforts included launching television, radio, and digital advertisements and billboards, the launch of the County Fairs Passport program, and the pilot transportation grant program to help boost attendance at the state’s fairs, educate communities about the ways that fairs support local economies, and showcase New York State agriculture.

In addition to The Great New York State Fair, New York is home to more than 50 county and youth agricultural fairs that operate from July through mid-September, with the Long Island Fair closing out the season. Local fairs provide visitors with family-friendly fun, great music, and delicious food. They also offer a unique opportunity to learn about local agriculture, including where our food comes from, and how it is grown, harvested, and marketed to the public. According to a 2013 economic impact study, the State's fairs generate $6 million in economic activity and over 4,000 jobs in New York each year. A list of most county fairs across the state and their 2025 dates is available here.