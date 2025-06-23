Maryvale Earns Prestigious Honors from State Legislature and San Gabriel Valley Community

Maryvale proudly recognized as a 2025 Readers’ Choice Winner in five categories, alongside being named California Nonprofit of the Year. Maryvale President & CEO Steve Gunther and Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (center) accept the Nonprofit of the Year award on behalf of Maryvale at the California State Capitol on May 21, 2025, joined by members of Maryvale’s leadership and Board of Directors Chairperson

Honored by Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio and voted a top nonprofit in 5 categories, Maryvale celebrates statewide and community recognition.

We are deeply honored to be recognized by both our state leaders and our community. These awards reflect the heart of our mission—providing hope, healing, and stability every day” — Steve Gunther, President & CEO

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryvale, a leading nonprofit serving children and families across Los Angeles County for nearly 170 years, has been honored with two major awards for its impact, trauma-informed care, and community-based services.Maryvale was named Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio and the California State Legislature, recognizing its long-standing commitment to healing, education, mental health support, and housing for families in need.Additionally, Maryvale was voted a top winner in the 2025 San Gabriel Valley Readers’ Choice Awards in five categories:• Best Day Care Center• Favorite Workplace• Favorite Nonprofit Organization in the San Gabriel Valley“We are deeply honored to be recognized by both our state leaders and our community,” said Steve Gunther, President & CEO. “These awards reflect the heart of our mission—providing hope, healing, and stability every day.”Founded in 1856, Maryvale is the oldest children’s services organization in Los Angeles County, offering Early childhood education, Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment, and Temporary Housing for women and children from locations in Rosemead, Duarte, and South El Monte.For more about Maryvale’s award-winning programs, visit www.maryvale.org

