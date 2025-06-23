Maryvale Earns Prestigious Honors from State Legislature and San Gabriel Valley Community
Maryvale proudly recognized as a 2025 Readers’ Choice Winner in five categories, alongside being named California Nonprofit of the Year.
Honored by Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio and voted a top nonprofit in 5 categories, Maryvale celebrates statewide and community recognition.
Maryvale was named Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio and the California State Legislature, recognizing its long-standing commitment to healing, education, mental health support, and housing for families in need.
Additionally, Maryvale was voted a top winner in the 2025 San Gabriel Valley Readers’ Choice Awards in five categories:
• Best Preschool
• Best Counseling Company
• Best Day Care Center
• Favorite Workplace
• Favorite Nonprofit Organization in the San Gabriel Valley
“We are deeply honored to be recognized by both our state leaders and our community,” said Steve Gunther, President & CEO. “These awards reflect the heart of our mission—providing hope, healing, and stability every day.”
Founded in 1856, Maryvale is the oldest children’s services organization in Los Angeles County, offering Early childhood education, Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment, and Temporary Housing for women and children from locations in Rosemead, Duarte, and South El Monte.
For more about Maryvale’s award-winning programs, visit www.maryvale.org.
Colette Schultz
Maryvale
cschultz@maryvale.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Maryvale PSA Video
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.