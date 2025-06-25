International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) reveals its 2025 Changemaker List featuring Rihanna and Trevor Noah

International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) 2025 CHANGEMAKER LIST International Black Heritage Month 2025 Poster/Flyer 1

The 2025 Changemaker List also includes: business leader Mellody Hobson, award-winning tv show creator, Shonda Rhimes, actor/producer Kelsey Grammer and more...

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) proudly announces its 2025 Changemaker List, celebrating trailblazers and innovators who have significantly impacted the world, and disrupted the status quo to cultivate a more inclusive world for historically marginalized people.

Alongside Black Music Month, Pride Month, Men's Health Month, and others, June is International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) and connects the cultural observances of Portugal Day (June 10), Youth Day, South Africa (June 16), Juneteenth in the USA (June 19), Windrush Day in the UK (June 22) and Keti Koti in Utrecht, Netherlands (June 30).

This year's Changemaker List includes visionaries from the U.S., South Africa, Portugal, England, France, Barbados, and Jamaica.

See the complete International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) 2025 Changemaker List at: www.internationalblackheritagemonth.com/changemaker-2025

"In today's world, with constant change and challenges, it's more important than ever to spotlight those who are actively creating solutions, pushing for inclusive change, and building cultural bridges. We're proud that last year, we honored the late legendary Quincy Jones for his significant cultural and social impact, which reminds us why this list is so important. These changemakers show us that positive change and progress are possible when purpose meets action, and by sharing their stories, we're spotlighting that vision, leadership, and impact deserve year-round recognition," says Bruce Reynolds, founder of International Black Heritage Month (IBHM).

The 2025 Changemaker List includes:

EQUITY CHANGEMAKERS:

Trevor Noah (Comedian. Writer. Producer. Philanthropist)

—Honored for his work through the Trevor Noah Foundation, Noah transforms challenges into action by funding education programs that empower under-resourced youth in historically disadvantaged African communities.

Rokhaya Diallo (Writer. Filmmaker. Journalist)

— Honored for her work as a journalist, author, and documentarian. Born in Paris, France, to Senegalese and Gambian parents, Diallo addresses structures that marginalize, silence and exclude.

Rosie Gordon-Wallace (Curator. Advocate. Pioneer)

— Honored for creating the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator. Rosie Gordon-Wallace has spent decades championing artists of the African diaspora, using the power of visual culture to shift narratives and reclaim space.

Shelley Zalis (Entrepreneur. Innovator. Community Builder)

— Honored for creating The Female Quotient, Shelley Zalis is redefining what equity looks like in boardrooms, conferences, and C-suites worldwide. As founder of The Female Quotient, Zalis has created a global movement that advances gender and racial equity.

DIVERSITY CHANGEMAKERS:

Rihanna (Singer. Businesswoman. Actress. Philanthropist)

— Honored for her Fenty brand portfolio that champions diversity, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has redefined what it means to be a changemaker in the 21st century. From shattering beauty industry standards with Fenty Beauty and championing diversity in fashion with Savage X Fenty.

Shonda Rhimes (Writer. Producer. Director)

— Honored for diverse and impactful storytelling, Shonda Lynn Rhimes has transformed television by placing diverse voices, complex characters, and untold narratives at the center of primetime viewing. She has redefined representation on screen and behind the scenes.

Kelsey Grammer (Actor. Producer)

— Honored for championing diversity on TV. Kelsey Grammer isn’t just Frasier Crane, he’s a quiet force for cultural change. As an executive producer, he was instrumental in bringing groundbreaking, Black-led shows Girlfriends with 172 episodes and The Game reshaping representation and television.

Dr. Trisha Bailey (Entrepreneur. Philanthropist. Author)

— Honored for her visionary leadership, Dr. Trisha Bailey’s is a testament to the power of perseverance and purpose. Born in Jamaica, Dr Bailey is the first Black woman to own a billion-dollar company outright and has a portfolio spanning healthcare and global investments.

INCLUSION CHANGEMAKERS:

Mellody Hobson (Business Leader. Investor. Author)

— Honored for championing financial literacy, Mellody Hobson has broken barriers in business, inclusion, and boardrooms, becoming the Only Black Female to Chair an S&P 500 Company. As Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, Hobson has championed financial literacy, diversity in leadership, and economic empowerment for underrepresented communities for decades.

Steven Bartlett (Investor, Innovator. Disrupter)

— Honored for his commitment to uplifting underrepresented business founders and fostering inclusive business practices, he is a powerhouse entrepreneur and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Born in Botswana and raised in England by his Nigerian mother and English father, Bartlett has created and launched many successful ventures spanning media, technology, and digital innovation.

Linett Kamala (Artist. Educator. DJ)

— Honored for her pioneering work and company, the LIN KAM ART, where she engages with thousands of people each year through residences, festivals, sound system culture, events, workshops, and programs for those underrepresented in the Arts. Linett Kamala blends art, education, and activism to create spaces where inclusion thrives.

Paula Cardoso (Digital innovator. Journalist. Author)

— Honored for reshaping the narrative around Black identity and representation in Portugal and Portuguese-speaking communities. Paula Cardoso is the creator and founder of Afrolink, a pioneering digital platform and business network that amplifies the voices and visibility of African and Afro-descendant professionals. Cardoso is also the presenter of RTP África’s Black Excellence Talk.

For International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) 2025, the theme is “Legacy in Motion”, celebrated through three cultural pillars:

1. Ethiopia – Honoring the ancient roots and modern influence of one of Africa’s most iconic civilizations.

2. Afro-Guatemalans – Spotlighting the rich history and cultural contributions of the Afro-descendant communities in Central America.

3. House Music Mavericks – Celebrating the pioneers and innovators who shaped and elevated the global sound of house music.

Everyone Included:

We invite everyone, including media outlets, schools, libraries, embassies, cultural centers, and global influencers, to Explore content, stories, and features throughout the year by visiting internationalblackheritagemonth.com for virtual experiences and cultural spotlights.

We also encourage all to watch, listen to, or read something from the continent of Africa and its diaspora. Gather with friends, family, and colleagues to share knowledge and insights.

About: International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) launched in June 2021 to champion cultural education, celebration, and unity.

