International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) reveals its 2024 Changemaker List featuring Meghan Markle and MacKenzie Scott

International Black Heritage Month 2024 Changemaker List Poster

The 2024 Changemaker List also includes: Music icon Quincy Jones, Actress Michaela Coel, Designer Olivier Rousteing, filmaker Ava DuVernay, and more...

It's important to spotlight a diverse range of people who have made or are making significant positive changes and providing solutions in an unpredictable world with many pressing issues” — Bruce Reynolds

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) proudly announces its 2024 Changemaker List, celebrating trailblazers and innovators who have significantly impacted the world and visionaries who disrupt the status quo in Equity and strive to cultivate a more just and inclusive world for historically marginalized people.

See the complete 2024 International Black Heritage Changemaker List at: https://internationalblackheritagemonth.com/changemaker-2024/

"It's important to spotlight a diverse range of people who have made or are making significant positive changes and providing solutions in an unpredictable world with many pressing issues. Also, sharing and educating people about those who embody the change they wish to see in the world is crucial, as it can inspire others to follow suit. We intentionally released the list after IBHM in June because celebrating Black heritage and the people who champion an inclusive world should not be confined to just one month," says Bruce Reynolds, founder of International Black Heritage Month (IBHM).

The 2024 Changemaker List includes:

EQUITY CHANGEMAKERS

Meghan Markle (Philanthropist, Advocate, and Duchess of Sussex)—Honored for her work through the Archewell Foundation she and her husband, Prince Harry, created and for partnering with the NAACP to establish the Digital Civil Rights Award, which aims to support and uplift equity in the online world.

MacKenzie Scott (Philanthropist, Advocate, and Author) - Honored for the promise to give away at least half of her wealth and so far giving over $2 billion U.S. dollars to "equity-oriented" organizations.

Frank Toskan (Businessman) - Honored for co-founding with his partner MAC Cosmetics and creating Viva Glam to raise funds to fight AIDS, raising over $520 million and impacting over 19 million lives across 92 countries.

Dr. Raphael Sofoluke (Entrepreneur, Author, and CEO) - Honored for creating the UK Black Business Show and advocating diversity and inclusion within the business community.

DIVERSITY CHANGEMAKERS

Berry Gordy (Music Mogul, Producer, and Businessman) - Honored for creating Motown Records and bridging racial divides with music that appealed to mass audiences.

Quincy Jones (Music Mogul, Producer, Author, and Humanitarian) - Honored for creating music that made significant cultural and social impact, such as the groundbreaking single "We Are the World" (1985) and Micheal Jackson's "Thriller" album (1982).

Angelica Nwandu (Entrepreneur, CEO, and Media Mogul) - Honored for creating The Shade Room (TSR), the groundbreaking platform that takes an innovative approach to authentic storytelling and engages a diverse audience.

Ava DuVernay (Filmmaker, Writer, and Producer) - Honored for diverse and impactful storytelling and for creating ARRAY, a multi-platform social impact collective to amplify marginalized voices in Hollywood, CA.

Garnier (Brand) - Honored for inclusive marketing campaigns, specifically the 'Sensitive Advanced Sun Care Protection' campaign, which celebrates diversity and promotes products for individuals of mixed racial backgrounds, and addresses unique skincare and haircare needs.

Michaela Coel (Actress, Screenwriter, Author, and Producer) - Honored for her fearless commitment to authentic storytelling and using her platform to address complex social issues and advocate for greater representation and diversity in the entertainment industry.

INCLUSION CHANGEMAKERS:

Olivier Rousteing (Fashion Designer) - Honored for his commitment to diversity, breaking down barriers in the fashion industry to promote a more inclusive vision of beauty, and consistently using his platforms to champion models of various ethnic backgrounds.

Wanjuhi Njoroge (Social Entrepreneur and Activist) - Honored for creating RootEd and People Planet Africa., an enterprise focused on forest protection, restoration, sustainability, and inclusive development for rural communities, which constitute 70% of Africa's population.

Marta Vieira da Silva (Professional Footballer) - Honored for winning the FIFA World Player of the Year award multiple times and her relentless advocacy for inclusion, gender equality in sports, and championing equal opportunities for female athletes.

Germano Almeida (Writer and educator) - Honored for His works that explore identity and colonialism and gives voice to a global audience about the experiences of Cape Verdeans.

Zozibini Tunzi (Model, TV host, Entrepreneur) - Honored for her advocacy on race, gender equality, and promoting diversity and representation.

The inaugural 2023 Changemaker List featured Grace Jones, Clive Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith, David Oyelowo, Pat McGrath, Briana Marbury (Interledger Foundation), AK Boston (Atlas Water and Electric company) and more: https://internationalblackheritagemonth.com/change-maker/

About: International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) launched in June 2021 to champion cultural education, celebration, and unity,