SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Lopez as Director of the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion.

Lopez brings extensive federal policy and infrastructure expertise to his new leadership role and is poised to advance the state’s digital connectivity agenda.

“Jeffrey possesses the perfect combination of federal policy knowledge, broadband program prowess, and familiarity with New Mexico communities that our state needs to maximize the historic broadband investments underway,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “His leadership will help ensure every New Mexican has access to reliable, high-speed internet, from our rural communities to our tribal nations.”

Jeffrey Lopez brings over 12 years of federal experience in support of New Mexicans. Prior to this appointment, Lopez served as senior policy advisor and state staff to U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján. Lopez managed the senator’s role as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband and worked directly on legislation that created the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Act, through which New Mexico is receiving $675 million to connect unserved and underserved households across the state.

In addition, the Governor appointed Aquiles “Alex” Trujillo to serve as deputy director. Trujillo brings more than 20 years of broadband and telecommunications leadership, including previous experience with OBAE in 2022, where he directed the statewide Technical Assistance Program and authored key components of New Mexico’s Middle Mile Strategy.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Gov. Lujan Grisham extends her appreciation to Manny Barreras, who has served as acting director of OBAE since April, in addition to his responsibilities as Secretary of the Department of Information Technology.