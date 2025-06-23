Disaster Recovery Centers in Butler, Phelps Counties to Close

The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Butler and Phelps counties are scheduled to close permanently.

The Butler County DRC will close Wednesday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

The Butler County DRC is located at:

MPC World Impact Center Conference Center

727 Ridge Ave.

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Hours of operation – Mon - Wed: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Phelps County DRC will close Thursday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

The Phelps County DRC is located at:

Phelps County Courthouse Community Room

200 N. Main St.

Rolla, MO 65401

Hours of operation – Mon - Thurs: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Help is still available online and by phone. The fastest way to stay in touch with FEMA is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also call 800-621-3362 or download the FEMA app.

The FEMA application deadline for the March 14-15 severe storms is July 22, 2025. Apply online or by phone.

Homeowners and renters affected by the March 14-15 disaster in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster, and Wright counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance that includes rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, home repair and other needs.