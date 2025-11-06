Trellis Marketing Leads New York Counties with Opioid Awareness & Education Campaign

Steuben County PSA "Break the Stigma" Livingston County PSA "Hope and Help" Stories of Recovery The Institute for Human Services PSA "Think Twice" statistic

Trellis Marketing launches multimedia opioid awareness campaign in NYS counties to inform, reduce stigma, and save lives.

We are proud to partner with Trellis on this program. Our goal is to educate about opioid use disorder, the dangers of recreational drug use, and inspire residents to get the help they need.” — Jack Wheeler, Steuben County Manager

BUFFALO,, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trellis Marketing , Inc. has launched dynamic PSA campaigns throughout New York State addressing the adverse impact opioids have had on residents across the state. Endorsed by New York State Association of Counties ( NYSAC ), this campaign seeks to prevent opioid abuse and overdose deaths through customized PSAs and other media elements that educate residents on the dangers of opioid use and provide resources for help.Amanda Lucchino, Director of Business Development at Trellis Marketing, and Cheryll Moore, Senior Opioid Advisor, recently joined NYSAC Multimedia Specialist Kate Pierce-Nimz on a statewide podcast to discuss how counties can effectively engage residents in opioid abatement efforts through personalized, data-driven public awareness campaigns. The program, which qualifies for Opioid Settlement Funds use, features a robust library of timely PSAs about the dangers of recreational use, breaking the stigma of Substance Use Disorder (SUD), and offering real stories of recovery.Ms. Moore notes that new challenges and trends continue to emerge each year. While the opioid crisis remains a significant issue, there is now a heightened awareness of how it affects diverse populations. Notably, the demographic impacted by overdose deaths has shifted, with a growing number of older adults—in their 50s and 60s—using recreational drugs that are often unknowingly laced with illicit fentanyl.Steuben County was the first to launch this opioid abatement campaign earlier this year. The county’s public health department and legislature worked closely with Trellis to customize their campaign and connect to their residents.“Our counties continue to confront the effects of Substance Use Disorder in our communities every day,” explained Steve Acquario, Executive Director of NYSAC. “We appreciate Trellis' initiative in the fighting the opioid crisis and we are pleased to endorse this important PSA campaign.""This is a passion project for us as it addresses every county's most urgent issue," states Trellis CEO, Catharine McCracken. "It highlights the dangers associated with opioid use, reducing stigma and inspiring others to seek help with real stories of recovery.”In addition to the creation of impactful customized PSAs, the media elements can include streaming video, broadcast television, outdoor billboards, digital display ads, social media, and more. Each campaign is tailored to meet specific county needs and budget.Counties throughout the United States interested in participating in this important initiative can visit www.trellismarketing.com/compellingPSA/ About Trellis Marketing, Inc.:Trellis Marketing, Inc., established in 2006, is a women-owned MWBE award-winning advertising agency and video production company specializing in advertising campaigns, media placement, digital and online presence, creative content, visuals, and graphic design.Trellis’ impactful video creative on the original 2018 "See the Signs, Save a Life" PSA campaign was celebrated with a Capital Region MARCOM Award, highlighting its significance and success in community health initiatives. The recognition not only honored the impactful work of the Trellis Marketing team, but also underscored the continuous effort needed to educate the public on this critical issue. Trellis continues this important work and encourages inquiries from interested counties throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.trellismarketing.com/compellingPSA/ For Inquiries about the National Opioid PSA Campaign Contact:Amanda LucchinoDirector of Business Development, Trellis Marketing, Inc.716-725-1271amanda@trellismarketing.comCatharine McCrackenFounder & CEO, Trellis Marketing, Inc.716-512-8443cmccracken@trellismarketing.com

Steuben County Antistigma Video - C

