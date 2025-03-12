Steuben County Introduces Opioid Awareness & Education PSA Campaign

Steuben County – Jeff's Story of Hope and Help Steuben County Anytime Last Time - Be Safe Steuben County Rec Use Think Twice

Multimedia campaign addresses the dangers of recreational drug use, stigma issues, and also features real stories of help and recovery.

We are proud to partner with Trellis on this program. Our goal is to educate about opioid use disorder, the dangers of recreational drug use, and inspire residents to get the help they need.” — Jack Wheeler, Steuben County Manager

BATH, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steuben County, located in the Southern Tier region of New York State and home to 45 municipalities, has launched an Opioid Awareness & Education PSA Campaign, in partnership with New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and Trellis Marketing, Inc. Recognizing the adverse impact opioids have had on Steuben County residents, with over 800 overdoses since 2020, members of the county’s public health department, mental health department, and county legislature pooled resources to take advantage of a multi-media PSA campaign that delivers compelling creative to educate residents on the dangers of opioid use and provide resources on how to seek help.“Steuben County is proud to partner with Trellis on this important program,” says Jack Wheeler, Steuben County Manager. “Our plan is that our year-long campaign will educate people about the disease of opioid use disorder, inform them of the dangers of recreational drug use, reduce stigma, and ultimately inspire more residents to be connected to the supports they need.”The Opioid Awareness & Education Program had its beginnings in 2018 when members of the New York State Coroners Association were distraught at the volume of deaths resulting from opioid overdoses and felt compelled to “do something.” They reached out to the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and Trellis Marketing, who was engaged early in the conversation and crafted award-winning creative and a cost-effective media plan that delivered this vital messaging throughout New York State.Today the challenge remains but with a new sensitivity to those affected by the ease and accessibility of opioids. The demographic of individuals who are being lost due to overdoses has changed drastically since 2018, due to an increase in older residents (in their 50’s and 60’s) usage of recreational drugs, likely cut with illicit fentanyl.“Our counties continue to confront the effects of Substance Use Disorder in our communities every day,” explained Steve Acquario, Executive Director of NYSAC. “We appreciate Steuben County’s leadership on the fighting the opioid crisis and we are pleased to endorse this important PSA campaign, as it addresses every NYS county's most urgent issue by highlighting the dangers associated with opioid use, reducing stigma and inspiring others to seek help with real stories of recovery.”For more information on Steuben County’s Opioid Awareness & Education PSA Campaign please visit SteubenHope.org . Counties across the United States interested in participating in this important initiative can visit www.trellismarketing.com/compellingPSA/ About Steuben County:Located in the scenic Finger Lakes region of New York State, Steuben County is known for its rich history, vibrant communities, and strong agricultural and manufacturing industries. Home to picturesque landscapes, award-winning wineries, and cultural attractions like the Corning Museum of Glass, the county offers a blend of small-town charm and economic opportunity. With a commitment to public health, education, and community development, Steuben County continues to be a welcoming and dynamic place to live, work, and visit.About NYSAC:The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) represents New York’s 62 counties, including the City of New York, before Federal, State and Local officials on matters germane to county governments. They educate, train and provide research on public policy to Federal, State and Local officials and to the membership on issues important to counties. NYSAC’s success comes from the ability to unify all counties, regardless of size, region, or political ideology, around the shared interests of a diverse state. This collaborative approach empowers county officials to advocate for their needs, network, and learn from each other.About Trellis Marketing, Inc.:Trellis Marketing, Inc., established in 2006, is a women-owned MWBE award-winning advertising agency and video production company specializing in advertising campaigns, media placement, digital and online presence, creative content, visuals, and graphic design.Trellis’ impactful video creative on the original See the Signs, Save a Life PSA campaign was celebrated at the 2018 Capital Region MARCOM Awards, highlighting its significance and success in community health initiatives. The recognition not only honored the impactful work of the Trellis Marketing team, but also underscored the continuous effort needed to educate the public on this critical issue. Trellis continues this important work and encourages inquiries from interested counties throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.trellismarketing.com/compellingPSA/ For Inquiries about the National Opioid PSA Campaign Contact:Catharine McCrackenFounder & CEO, Trellis Marketing, Inc.716-512-8443cmcracken@trellismarketing.com

Steuben Hope & Help PSA- Jeff / Full Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.