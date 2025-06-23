Submit Release
Hilo Airport runway to close for nighttime work June 23-25

Posted on Jun 23, 2025 in Airports News, Main, News

HILO, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will conduct general maintenance and repairs to portions of the main runway at the Hilo International Airport (ITO). The work will include pavement repairs and crack sealing.

Taxiway A and Runway 8-26 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. starting on Monday, June 23, 2025, to Wednesday, June 25, 2025. During the closure, the alternate runway, 3-21, will be used for aircraft operations. All work is weather permitting.

The work is part of the HDOT’s ongoing efforts to maintain the runway and improve takeoff and taxiway operations at ITO. HDOT has scheduled this maintenance work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, as well as to reduce the project duration to the extent possible.  HDOT apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure safety for all aircraft operations.

