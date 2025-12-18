Traffic emergency zone hearing: Kamehameha Highway in the vicinity of Kualoa Regional Park

Main, News Posted on Dec 17, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the vicinity of Kualoa Regional Park due to coastal erosion.

On Dec. 15, HDOT inspected the shoreline and observed undermining of the road with potential for road failure. Crews began repair work on the following day, which includes construction of a boulder and cobble revetment and backfill with Controlled Low Strength Material. Work hours being proposed are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. over a 15-day period. The repairs will require closure of the makai lane with alternating traffic control in the remaining lane.

To facilitate the procurement and permitting that will allow for continued emergency repairs, HDOT is seeking to declare Kamehameha Highway in the vicinity of Kualoa Regional Park a traffic emergency zone pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statute (HRS) §264-1.5.

A hearing within 24 hours of the designation is required under HRS §264-1.5. HDOT will be holding this hearing virtually through Microsoft Teams on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. The Teams meeting may be accessed here or by dialing into (808) 829-4853 with the conference ID 769 592 041#.

