Best Money Moves Acquired by The Anchor Group To Expand Financial Wellness Solutions Across Venture Ecosystem

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anchor Group ( https://www.theanchorgroup.com/ ), a venture ecosystem focused on acquiring and scaling category-defining companies, today announced the acquisition of Best Money Moves, an award-winning financial wellness technology platform powered by artificial intelligence. The acquisition positions The Anchor Group to deliver comprehensive financial wellness solutions to its growing network of over 1 million gig workers, solopreneurs and microbusinesses.Best Money Moves' AI-driven platform helps users reduce financial stress through personalized assessments, budget optimization tools and benefits navigation. The technology will integrate across The Anchor Group's portfolio companies, including MyGig (affiliate marketing) and eCredable (leading alternative data business and personal credit builder), creating a unified ecosystem of financial empowerment tools.STRATEGIC VISION AND MARKET IMPACT"Finding the right home for Best Money Moves was crucial to our mission of helping people make smarter financial decisions," said Ilyce Glink, award-winning financial journalist and founder/CEO of Best Money Moves. "The Anchor Group's focus on empowering gig workers and microbusiness owners to earn more, build credit and scale faster aligns perfectly with our goal of reducing financial stress so people can achieve what they're really working toward."The acquisition addresses a critical market need as recent studies show that more than 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Beyond that, more than one-third of Americans are gig workers, without regular income or benefits.Gig workers and small business owners are facing particularly acute financial challenges due to irregular income streams and limited access to traditional financial services. Best Money Moves, as part of The Anchor Group’s ecosystem, will enable them to find tailor-made solutions to help drive credit and capital.“I’ve been a gig worker for most of my career. I’ve already walked more than a mile in gig workers’ shoes, wondering how I’d pay my bills and save for my retirement,” Glink explained. “Joining forces with The Anchor Group allows me to share those important lessons learned that will help gig workers, as well as employees, reduce financial stress — lessons that are already embedded in Best Money Moves.”Ryan Leggett, CEO of The Anchor Group, emphasized the strategic fit: "Ilyce is a visionary in helping people maximize every dollar they earn. What we intend to do is take Best Money Moves and expand its offerings to empower users to earn more by better navigating the gig economy alongside whatever else they may be doing.”TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION AND USER BENEFITSBest Money Moves' platform currently serves approximately 1,000 companies and maintains a 4.7/5.0 user rating. The technology uses advanced algorithms and AI to deliver contextually relevant financial guidance, tools and personalized recommendations based on individual user profiles and goals."Our initial integration will focus on MyGig and eCredable, where we can immediately impact users who are simultaneously building businesses and personal wealth," said Angus Carroll, co-founder and President of Best Money Moves. "Our AI-backed tools will provide the personalized guidance users need to understand and grow their net worth while scaling their businesses."All MyGig certified resellers will gain access to a branded and curated version of Best Money Moves, creating a seamless experience for entrepreneurs building both their businesses and personal financial security.BEST MONEY MOVES ACHIEVEMENTS AND RECOGNITIONBest Money Moves has established itself as a leader in the financial wellness space through numerous accolades:— Third-place finish out of 160-plus companies in the 2016 HR Tech Next Great HR Tech Company competition— Named one of Chicago's 50 Startups to Watch— Health Value Award finalist— Multi-year inclusion on Workforce Magazine's hot list of financial wellness providers— 2021 Social Impact Award winner from World of Money— 2024 Social Impact Champion from DealmakersThe platform has been featured extensively in major media, including Forbes, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, NBC News, Inc. magazine, WGN radio and leading human resources (HR) industry publications.MARKET EXPANSION AND FUTURE OUTLOOK"I've dedicated my career as a financial journalist to helping people make better money decisions," Glink explained. "Nearly a decade ago, I recognized that cloud computing and AI would enable us to put sophisticated financial decision-making tools directly into people's hands. This acquisition allows us to reach millions of people who need this support most."Best Money Moves’ integration into The Anchor Group ecosystem will take place through the third quarter of 2025, with enhanced features and expanded accessibility rolling out by the end of 2025.“Best Money Moves enhances our ability to empower all Americans to navigate and take control of their finances,” Leggett said.“But the reason I really wanted Best Money Moves to join The Anchor Group is it allows us to curate the unique group of services and resources in our ecosystem and marry financial wellness tools with resources with the ability for users to earn more money,” he explained. “In short order, you’ll be able to use Best Money Moves to earn more, build your personal and business credit and leverage our unique business tools to power your gig work or side hustle into something amazing, all in a single platform.”PRODUCT INNOVATION AND MARKET DIFFERENTIATIONUnlike traditional financial wellness tools that offer generic advice to individuals, Best Money Moves' AI engine will now evolve to create hyperpersonalized recommendations based on real-time spending patterns, income volatility and individual financial goals. These design changes are architected specifically for the unique challenges facing gig workers and microbusinesses.Over the next quarter, Best Money Moves will introduce advanced predictive analytics for income forecasting and provide fully integrated access to products and services from The Anchor Group’s wholly owned subsidiaries MyGig, eCredable and Anchor Accounting Services (AAS). New Best Money Moves features include automated savings optimization for irregular earners, AI-powered retirement planning software and integrated tax planning tools designed specifically for 1099 contractors.In addition, Best Money Moves will feature opportunities for users to earn more while reducing their tax burden. The platform will also be offered to The Anchor Group’s ecosystem partners, including veterans organizations and nonprofits.LEADERSHIP AND ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGESFollowing the acquisition, Glink will step down as CEO and become the Chief Communications Officer for The Anchor Group corporation, overseeing internal and external communications as well as investor relations. An award-winning financial journalist who continues to write the Pay Dirt weekly column for Slate magazine as well as a nationally syndicated real estate column called “Real Estate Matters,” Glink will also serve informally as the Chief Wellness Officer for Best Money Moves. Carroll will run the day-to-day operations of Best Money Moves as President and continue as Chief Technology Architect for the product.PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION OPPORTUNITIESThe acquisition of Best Money Moves also opens new avenues for strategic partnerships. Companies, platforms and nonprofits seeking to enhance their financial wellness programs can now access Best Money Moves' white-label solutions through The Anchor Group's partner network, with integration support and co-branded options available for enterprise clients.ABOUT BEST MONEY MOVESBest Money Moves is an award-winning financial wellness technology company that uses artificial intelligence to reduce financial stress through personalized assessments, contextual recommendations and integrated benefits navigation. Founded by financial journalist Ilyce Glink, the platform serves over one million employees across 1,000-plus companies and has received numerous industry recognitions for its impact on employee financial health. Learn more at BestMoneyMoves.com ABOUT ILYCE GLINKIlyce Glink is a serial entrepreneur, syndicated financial journalist, radio talk show host and bestselling book author. She is the founder of four companies, including Best Money Moves and Think Glink, Inc., a content consulting and production company. She writes a twice-weekly syndicated column that appears in more than 30 newspapers, is the Pay Dirt columnist for Slate magazine and is a business contributor and fill-in talk show host for WGN radio. She publishes the “Love, Money + Real Estate” newsletter at Glink.Substack.com. Glink serves on several startup advisory boards and the YWCA’s Impact Investing Advisory Council. Follow her: @Glink, Facebook and LinkedIn. Her personal websites are ThinkGlink.com and IlyceGlink.com.ABOUT THE ANCHOR GROUPThe Anchor Group (TAG) is a venture ecosystem specializing in AI, fintech, regtech and proptech solutions that empower underserved economic sectors. 