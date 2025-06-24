Health Business Group Advises Great Point Partners on Investment in Eutecma

Healthcare strategy consulting

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Business Group, a leading boutique strategy consulting firm advising life sciences and healthcare investors, served as a strategic advisor to Great Point Partners (GPP) in its investment in Eutecma, a Germany-based provider of sustainable, temperature-controlled pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

GPP’s majority investment in Eutecma supports the company’s international expansion and ongoing product innovation, helping meet the growing global demand for reliable and eco-friendly cold chain packaging solutions.

“Eutecma has built a strong reputation in Europe for high-performance, sustainable packaging,” said Eddie Hjerpe, Principal at Great Point Partners. “We’re excited to partner with the team to accelerate growth and bring these capabilities to a broader global market.”

Health Business Group conducted commercial due diligence and provided strategic insights on Eutecma’s business model, competitive positioning, customer base, and growth opportunities in the context of global pharmaceutical cold chain logistics.

“We were pleased to support Great Point Partners in evaluating Eutecma’s market position and potential,” said David E. Williams, President of Health Business Group. “As demand for reliable and sustainable pharmaceutical transport continues to rise, Eutecma is well-positioned to play a leading role.”

About Health Business Group

Health Business Group is a boutique strategy consulting firm, which helps clients in life sciences, technology-enabled healthcare services, and private equity develop and execute innovative business strategies. Founded in 2003, the firm is staffed by highly experienced consultants with particular expertise in due diligence for financial and strategic investors. Learn more at www.HealthBusinessGroup.com.



About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners (gppfunds.com), founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 32 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP IV. Great Point manages approximately $1.5 Billion of capital in its private funds and public biotechnology equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.

About Eutecma

Founded in 2008 by co-founders Florian Zeilfelder and Markus Baumgärtner, Eutecma (eutecma.com) is a leading designer and manufacturer of sustainable, modular, and reusable temperature controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical clients. The Company is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany with Refreshment Centers in the EU and U.S. Eutecma’s product portfolio is designed to be reused for multiple shipments, which enables clients to meet their sustainability initiatives while simultaneously yielding lower upfront and total cost of shipment compared to other TCP solutions. To pair with its reusable TCP solutions, Eutecma’s “retecma” program enables the evaluation of used packaging at their Refreshment Centers for evaluation and refurbishment before reusing or recycling the solutions for future shipments. This refurbishment process creates a circular economy whereby Eutecma products are reused until their end of life, at which point they are recycled creating a fully circular, sustainable economy.

