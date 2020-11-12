ICER Founder Steve Pearson Analyzes COVID-19 Remdesivir Pricing on HealthBiz Podcast

HealthBiz with David E. Williams Dr. Steve Pearson, ICER founder and president

Cost-effectiveness model embraced by US health plans and international health technology assessment agencies shows remdesivir value depends on mortality impact

Wall Street had estimates of $5000 to $10,000. We came out saying it was $2800 to $3000 if you give it credit for mortality... And if it didn't save lives, it was going to be worth about $300 or $400.” — Dr. Steve Pearson, ICER founder and president

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest edition of the HealthBiz podcast, Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) founder and president, Dr. Steve Pearson explains why the fair value of the COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir may be only a few hundred dollars.

"Wall Street had estimates of $5000 to $10,000 or more," for remdesivir pricing, Pearson told HealthBiz host, David E. Williams. "We came out saying it was $2800 to $3000 if you wanted to give it credit for mortality... And if it didn't save lives, it was going to be worth about $300 or $400."

"Ring the bell and let the fights begin," Pearson said. "Let's sort this out and have a relatively rational discussion. This isn't going to be the only new drug for COVID, and it highlights a lot of the other questions we face every day" with expensive drugs for cancer and other diseases.

Pearson and Williams discussed ICER's mission and methodology, and how ICER models are being used by government health technology agencies around the world even though the US itself does not have such an agency. Health plans and health economists have embraced ICER, but some pharmaceutical companies have felt threatened by the organization's approach and have attempted to undermine it. Meanwhile, certain developers of high-cost treatments are collaborating with ICER in an attempt to justify the value of their therapies.

"ICER appeals to me because it uses evidence to help society frame and quantify the conversation around drug pricing," said Williams. "They don't set prices or determine whether a drug is covered by insurance. Rather they inform a rational approach and encourage the generation and interpretation of high-quality, real-world data."

