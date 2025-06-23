Donations Sought to Investigate America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons Case-Terrence Woods, Jr.

Terrence has been missing since 2018

The disappearance of Terrence Woods, Jr. has received a major exposure boost by being featured on the new series, America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The disappearance of Terrence Woods, Jr. has received a major exposure boost by being featured on the new series, America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons. A panel including host Harris Faulkner, Payne Lindsey, Derrick Levasseur, Joseph Petito, and Kara Robinson Chamberlain dissected the case as it stands, and Terrence Woods, Sr. gave a heartbreaking interview. Dion Mitchell and Mehul Anjaria of the Crime Redefined podcast are confident that this will accelerate their efforts to raise funds for a thorough investigation. They have been working closely with Terrence Woods, Sr. to bring his family answers. In addition to being invited by authorities in Idaho to tour the disappearance site and discuss the case, Mitchell and Anjaria are seeking to use the latest digital forensic techniques to unlock the mystery of Terrence’s disappearance. Their investigation plan is thoroughly laid out on the “Investigating the Disappearance of Terrence Woods” GoFundMe page. Significant funding is necessary to perform a thorough investigation which shockingly has never been conducted.In 2018, Terrence Woods, Jr. disappeared in the rugged mountain region of central Idaho while on the set of a television production. He was just 26 years old at the time of his disappearance and was moving up the ranks in the television industry. Terrence is a Maryland resident and graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.To contribute to this important effort, please visit the only official GoFundMe campaign page: Investigating the Disappearance of Terrence Woods (https://gofund.me/6ecb3b7c). For inquiries, please contact the Crime Redefined Podcast at: contact@zerocliffmedia.com.

Terrence Woods, Sr. Deserves Answers About His Son's Disappearance

