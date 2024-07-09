Donors and Partners Sought for a New Push to Solve the 2018 Disappearance of Television Producer Terrence Woods, Jr.
The investigation will be conducted using vetted investigators, legal experts, and forensic experts to ensure no stone is left unturned.CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, Terrence Woods, Jr., Capitol Heights, MD resident and graduate of the Phillip Merril College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, inexplicably disappeared off the set of a TV production [How Terrence Woods Vanished While Filming A Discovery 'Gold Rush' Show. While a search effort was mounted, mysteriously, no formal investigation occurred into his whereabouts. Unfortunately, law enforcement considers this an open case and will not discuss it, even though they are not actively investigating. Terrence’s family and friends deserve answers-and a new group has stepped up to make that happen. The trail cannot be allowed to get any colder.
Crime Redefined Podcast hosts Dion Mitchell and Mehul Anjaria have meticulously reviewed Terrence’s case and have detailed a sound plan to try to uncover answers about his disappearance. They are urging the public to donate any amount to and/or publicize their fundraising efforts at their GoFundMe page, Investigating the Disappearance of Terrence Woods. Terrence’s father, Terrence Woods, Sr., is fully behind this effort and tells his heartbreaking story in a video on the GoFundMe page. A full-court social media press has been initiated to help solicit donations and support.
A major priority of the investigation is to submit Terrence’s laptop and camera to a qualified digital forensics expert. Additionally, Mitchell and Anjaria will visit the site of Terrence’s disappearance and retrace his steps to try to uncover new evidence with the assistance of an investigator.
The investigation will be conducted using vetted investigators, legal experts, and forensic experts to ensure no stone is left unturned and evidence is collected and preserved properly. More details on the case and the planned investigation can be found at the GoFundMe page Investigating the Disappearance of Terrence Woods.
The mission is clear: Find Terrence Woods, Jr. As the investigation progresses, updates and media coverage will be shared to encourage those with any information to come forward. The hope is that high-profile individuals and social media influencers will step up to assist in publicizing this important effort.
For media inquiries, please contact the Crime Redefined Podcast at: contact@zerocliffmedia.com.
#FindTerrenceWoodsJR
