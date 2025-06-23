Albanian Parliament launches e-Legislation Portal with OSCE and Swiss support

On 23 June 2025, in an important milestone for Albania’s legislative process, the Assembly of Albania launched the e-Legislation Portal, created through a project of the OSCE Presence in Albania with funding from the Swiss government.

The Portal, developed in line with the international Akoma Ntoso standard, is designed to allow real-time search and access to consolidated legislative documents. It enhances internal workflow, supports more effective and transparent law-making and contributes to informed decision-making in the Assembly. The e-Legislation Portal is also a stepping stone towards the country’s full transition to the e-Legislation system by 2028.

Addressing the launching event attended by dignitaries and officials from institutions involved in the law-making process, Speaker of Parliament Elisa Spiropali praised the initiative as an important step towards a unified and standardized legislative process across institutions in Albania, where Parliament leads. “With this platform, we are opening a new chapter in the way we draft, discuss, and adopt laws,” she announced. “We have built a crucial tool for modernizing and digitizing the parliamentary process of law-making, thereby significantly contributing to the democratic transformation of society. The portal represents a direct and concrete response to the challenge of swiftly transforming the Albanian Parliament into one that meets the rigorous standards of EU member state parliaments.” The Speaker expressed gratitude to the OSCE Presence for its continued partnership with the Assembly and to the Swiss Embassy for its contribution and financial support.

“By embracing e-Legislation, Albania joins a growing number of countries that have adopted these systems and positions itself as a regional leader in digital legislative reform,” said Ambassador Michel Tarran, Head of the OSCE Presence. “Looking ahead, the long-term success of the e-Legislation process depends on full ownership by the Parliament, as a clear testament to the sustainability of this reform and its integration into the institutional fabric of Albania’s legislative system,” he added.

The event included a demonstration of the Portal’s functionalities. It currently hosts over 300 laws processed in the Akoma Ntoso format. Although currently in a testing phase, the Portal is accessible at: e-legjislacioni.parlament.al, where users can explore its features and contribute to its ongoing improvement. Content development will continue under the direction of the Assembly, with support from the OSCE Presence, as needed.

The initiative is part of the OSCE Presence’s project “e-Legislation support for Albania” (2023–2025), funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Co-operation. The OSCE Presence continues to support the Albanian Parliament in areas including law-making, legislative reform, capacity building, electoral processes, civic engagement, gender equality and good governance.