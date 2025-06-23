Los Angeles County Bar Association Hosts 'Know Your Rights' Webinar on ICE Encounters

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is proud to present an important virtual seminar, “Know Your Rights – During and After ICE Encounters,” aimed at educating individuals and employers about their legal rights when facing immigration enforcement actions.

This free webinar will provide essential guidance on navigating encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in public, at home, and in the workplace. Attendees will learn what to do if detained, how to access legal resources, and how employers can protect their rights during raids.

Event Details:

• Date: Thu, June 26, 2025

• Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM PT

• Registration

Featured Speakers:

• Meredith Brown, Law Offices of Meredith Brown

• Patricia Corrales, Law Offices of Patricia M. Corrales

In light of the evolving immigration enforcement landscape, LACBA leadership emphasizes the importance of empowering communities with the knowledge necessary to assert and protect their legal rights.

For more information and to register, please visit https://lacba.org.

