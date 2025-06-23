CopperJoint Announces Relaunch Under New Female Ownership with Expanded Product Lines and Direct-to-Consumer Platform

CopperJoint

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CopperJoint, a leading provider of copper-infused compression wear, today announced its strategic relaunch under new female ownership, introducing three distinct product lines and an enhanced direct-to-consumer platform to better serve customers seeking pain relief and mobility solutions.

The company, which has built a trusted reputation over the past decade, is expanding its product offerings to address diverse customer needs through three specialized categories: Everyday for all-day comfort and support, Performance for athletes and active lifestyles, and Wellness for medical-grade recovery and rehabilitation.

As part of its evolution into a wellness-forward brand, CopperJoint is relaunching its direct-to-consumer platform while maintaining its strong presence on Amazon and other marketplaces. The company has also engaged an orthopedic surgeon advisor to guide the development of medically-informed products designed to support optimal mobility and recovery.

The copper-infused compression wear manufacturer has garnered more than 100,000 customer reviews throughout its history, establishing a foundation of proven product results and customer satisfaction. The company's science-backed approach to orthopedic wellness positions it to meet the growing demand from health-conscious consumers seeking functional pain relief solutions.

Under its new ownership structure, CopperJoint aims to strengthen its connection with customers while expanding its reach in the orthopedic wellness market. The company's renewed mission focuses on innovation and direct customer engagement to deliver products that support active recovery and enhanced mobility.

The strategic relaunch represents a significant milestone in CopperJoint's evolution as it enters 2025 with expanded capabilities to serve customers seeking effective pain relief and mobility solutions across various lifestyle needs and recovery requirements.

About CopperJoint

Founded over 10 years ago, CopperJoint has earned a trusted reputation for delivering copper-infused compression wear that supports pain relief, mobility, and active recovery. Now proudly female-owned, the company offers three distinct product lines - Everyday, Performance, and Wellness - designed to meet diverse customer needs. With over 100,000 customer reviews and a science-backed approach guided by orthopedic expertise Dr Nicholas Strasser, CopperJoint is positioned as a leader in orthopedic wellness and functional pain relief solutions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.copperjoint.com/



