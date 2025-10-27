Professional Hospitality Services Corp Launches Stonewood Resorts & Hotels, Expanding Industry Solutions and Impact

Professional Hospitality Services, Corp

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service management firm introduces new brand designed for franchisees and hotel owners seeking flexible, scalable hospitality solutions

Professional Hospitality Services Corp (PHSC) announces the launch of Stonewood Resorts & Hotels, a new brand created to provide franchisees and hotel owners with flexible, scalable solutions and purposeful guest experiences. The introduction of Stonewood represents a significant expansion for PHSC, which continues to lead as a full-service management firm helping hotel owners and investors navigate modern challenges with highly customized, end-to-end operational and marketing expertise.

PHSC delivers industry-leading support spanning hotel operations, digital marketing, sales and revenue management, human resources, financial oversight, and franchise development. Whether for independent properties or nationally branded hotels, PHSC's tailored approach ensures operational efficiency and extraordinary guest satisfaction, rooted in integrity and measurable results.

Stonewood Resorts & Hotels: A New Standard in Hospitality

Stonewood Resorts & Hotels marks PHSC's commitment to innovation, offering a brand built for today's hospitality environment where property owners seek both autonomy and quality. The brand was developed to address several key market needs, including bridging the gap between affordable comfort and upscale luxury, fostering sustainability, and empowering owners to drive growth through adaptable franchise models and on-site excellence.

Every Stonewood property is designed to blend timeless design and personalized hospitality, enhancing both guest experience and investor value. The brand provides property owners with the flexibility to maintain operational control while benefiting from proven management systems and support infrastructure.

Keys to Hope Foundation: Extending Impact Beyond Business

PHSC's vision extends beyond business operations through active support of the Keys to Hope Foundation, which works to strengthen families, address community needs, and champion faith-driven charitable outreach. By integrating philanthropy into its franchise and management activities, PHSC reaffirms its dedication to social impact within the hospitality sector.

Comprehensive Strategy for Industry Leadership

By merging operational excellence, brand innovation, and deep social commitment, PHSC—with Stonewood Resorts & Hotels and the Keys to Hope Foundation—sets new industry standards. The comprehensive, adaptable solutions equip property owners with the expertise, resources, and meaningful partnerships necessary to thrive in today's changing hospitality marketplace while making a difference in communities nationwide.

For more information about Professional Hospitality Services Corp, visit prohsc.com. To learn more about Stonewood Resorts & Hotels, visit stonewoodresorts.co. For information about the Keys to Hope Foundation, visit keystohope.org.

About Professional Hospitality Services Corp

Professional Hospitality Services Corp (PHSC) is a full-service hospitality management firm providing comprehensive operational and marketing solutions to hotel owners and investors. With expertise spanning hotel operations, digital marketing, revenue management, human resources, financial oversight, and franchise development, PHSC delivers tailored strategies that ensure operational efficiency and guest satisfaction for both independent and nationally branded properties.

About Stonewood Resorts & Hotels

Stonewood Resorts & Hotels is a hospitality brand offering franchisees and property owners flexible, scalable solutions designed for today's market. Each Stonewood property combines timeless design with personalized service, creating experiences that enhance guest satisfaction and investor value while supporting owner autonomy and operational excellence.

About Keys to Hope Foundation

The Keys to Hope Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to strengthening families, addressing community needs, and supporting faith-driven outreach initiatives. The foundation works in partnership with PHSC to extend social impact throughout the hospitality sector and the communities it serves.

