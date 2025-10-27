Prime Logic Launches AI-Powered Painting Platform in Florida, Eliminating Sales Calls and Delivering Instant Estimates

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platform connects homeowners with licensed painters through artificial intelligence, cutting project costs by up to 30% while paying contractors more

Prime Logic today announced the launch of its AI-powered painting platform in Florida, introducing a new model for home improvement that removes traditional sales reps, long waiting periods, and unpredictable pricing. The platform delivers instant, accurate painting estimates and connects homeowners directly with vetted professional painters through fully automated coordination.

The residential painting industry has long relied on manual sales visits, slow follow-ups, and inconsistent quoting. Prime Logic replaces that process entirely with artificial intelligence. Homeowners receive immediate Good-Better-Best pricing after answering a few questions through the platform’s AI assistant, while contractors gain access to qualified jobs without spending hours on unpaid estimates or price negotiations.

“Most people still think of AI as a chatbot you ask questions to. With Prime Logic, we’ve taken AI out of the conversation and put it into action,” said Andrew McGilly, founder of Prime Logic. “Our platform doesn’t just generate words—it generates outcomes. Homeowners get instant, transparent painting quotes, contractors get reliable jobs, and an industry that’s been broken for decades finally gets efficiency and trust at scale. By cutting out sales commissions and wasteful overhead, we’re able to charge homeowners less and pay contractors more.”

The platform automates the entire painting process from quote to completion. After receiving an instant estimate, homeowners can book projects online without sales calls or in-person visits. Prime Logic assigns the job to a vetted, insured professional crew, automatically orders paint from Sherwin-Williams for delivery before work begins, and manages all scheduling and payments through the platform.

Key Features of Prime Logic:

Instant AI Estimates — Accurate Good-Better-Best pricing in seconds

Vetted Professional Network — Licensed, insured, and reviewed painting crews only

Automated Paint Ordering — Materials ordered from Sherwin-Williams and delivered the day before each project

No Sales Pressure — No sales reps. No upsells. No in-person quoting

Quality Assurance — Standardized checklist and customer sign-off before final payment

Up to 30% Cost Savings — Lower pricing through elimination of sales commissions and administrative overhead

Built for Homeowners and Contractors

For contractors, Prime Logic removes three major pain points: unpaid estimates, price haggling, and job inconsistency. Quotes are pre-validated, pricing is standardized, and jobs are claimed first-come-first-serve. All communication, scheduling, and payment processing is handled automatically.

The Prime Promise guarantees homeowners the best possible price, professional quality, and a stress-free process with no hidden fees. Customers receive live updates throughout their project and only complete payment after confirming satisfaction with the crew.

Licensing & Investment Opportunities

Prime Logic is opening select licensing opportunities for established painting operators outside Florida who want to run their market on the Prime Logic platform. The company is also in active conversations with strategic investors to accelerate nationwide expansion, data integrations, and contractor tooling.

Qualified licensee candidates and investors are invited to request an information packet and demo.

Prime Logic is currently available in Florida, with nationwide expansion underway. Homeowners seeking professional painting services—and contractors interested in joining the platform—can register at https://getprimelogic.com/

About Prime Logic

Prime Logic is the first AI-powered painting platform that delivers instant, accurate home painting estimates online. The company connects homeowners with licensed, insured painting crews while automating paint ordering, scheduling, and project management from start to finish. By eliminating sales overhead and streamlining operations, Prime Logic delivers professional painting services at lower cost with complete transparency.

Contact:

Media & Partnerships: hello@getprimelogic.com

General Inquiries, Licensing & Investment: andrew@getprimelogic.com

Website: https://getprimelogic.com/



