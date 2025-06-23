Governor Newsom honors fallen Los Angeles Police Sergeant

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Sergeant Shiou Deng:

“Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Sergeant Deng, who dedicated more than 26 years to serving the Los Angeles community with pride and purpose. We join his family, friends, and fellow officers in mourning, and in honoring his memory. May his service never be forgotten.”

On June 23, LAPD Sergeant Deng was fatally injured while assisting at a crash on southbound I-405 near Getty Center Drive. After stopping to help, he was struck by another vehicle that collided with the original crash. Despite lifesaving efforts by the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Fire Department, Sergeant Deng succumbed to his injuries.

Sergeant Deng, 53, has been with the LAPD for over 26 years. During his career, he spent 17 years in the Mental Evaluation Unit, a specialized team within the LAPD that handles calls involving individuals experiencing mental health crises. Two years ago, he was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the West Los Angeles Division.

He is survived by his wife and parents.

In honor of Sergeant Deng, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.