Uranium Spot Price Soars 12% on Increased Market Activity

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A swell of activity in the uranium spot market last week led to a 12 percent spike in the spot price, with industry consultant TradeTech’s Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator climbing US$8.50 to $77.50 per pound uranium oxide (U3O8) on June 20—the largest week-on-week increase since January 2024.

TradeTech’s Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator has increased $12.25 per pound U3O8 in the last four months. The recent increase in transaction volume has pushed the year-to-date price rise to 2.0 percent.

The spot market reacted to the June 16 news that the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust had raised $200 million, which would be used to purchase uranium in the spot market. “The Trust, which has nearly $183 million in hand after purchases last week, is expected to be a presence in the market as it seeks to acquire additional uranium to add to the fund,” said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel. The fund currently holds more than 60 million pounds of uranium oxide in inventory.

Furthermore, a more bullish outlook for the uranium market has emerged as China intends to nearly double its nuclear power capacity by 2040 in a rapid expansion program. The country is set to build dozens of new nuclear reactors to raise its installed nuclear generating capacity to 200 gigawatts, according to the China Nuclear Energy Association.

Against this backdrop, there are a number of utilities that are already evaluating long-term uranium purchases with several others posed to enter the market in the coming months, according to TradeTech.

