Long-Term Uranium Price Continues to Climb on Resurgence in Nuclear Power Demand

Long-term market activity strengthened and TradeTech’s Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator increased to US$86.00—the highest price level in more than 17 years.

Utilities purchased almost five million pounds U3O8 to be delivered over varied times. Transaction terms reflect the strong outlook for demand and the desire of utilities to lock in future needs.” — TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activity in the long-term uranium market strengthened during October with utility demand emerging and several transactions reported, which led to an increase in industry consultant TradeTech’s monthly Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator to US$86.00 per pound of uranium oxide (U3O8) on October 31—up $2.00 from the previous month’s Indicator and the highest price level in more than 17 years.

Recent transactions and outstanding offers, along with increasing demand backed by the restart of idled reactors in the USA, uprates at existing nuclear power plants, and numerous power purchase agreements between hyperscalers and nuclear power utilities, have contributed to this upward price pressure.

“Utilities agreed to purchase almost five million pounds U3O8 to be delivered over a variety of time periods during October. The price terms in these transactions reflect the strong outlook for demand and the desire of the utilities to begin locking in some portion of their future needs today,” said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel.

Terms and conditions in long-term transactions can heavily influence the willingness of a buyer to accept certain bases prices. Negotiations now focus on floor and ceiling levels in market-related formulas, which party covers any potential future tariffs, and whether the seller allows flexibility in delivery quantities.

Although most market participants continue to expect uranium imports to be exempted or tariffed at lower levels, the details around the implementation of tariffs on individual countries, and uranium specifically, remain less than certain. “The interpretation or application of final tariff language has the potential to result in significant disruptions, at least temporarily, as the uranium market gains an understanding of its treatment under any trade policy agreed with individual US trading partners,” Klingbiel added.

TradeTech’s October 31 Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator of $86.00 per pound U3O8 is reflective of prices in recent transactions, outstanding offers, and off-market discussions between parties.

About TradeTech

TradeTech—and its predecessor companies—has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

TradeTech’s Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator is the company’s judgment of the base price at which transactions for long-term delivery of uranium could be concluded as of the last day of the month, for transactions in which the price at the time of delivery would be an escalation of the base price from a previous point in time.

The company’s "Nuclear Market Review" (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly “Uranium Market Study.”

