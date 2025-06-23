New Businesses in Sask Parks Enhance Visitor Experience

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2025

Several new businesses have opened in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks this year, adding new services and activities for visitors to enjoy.

"Local businesses enhance our beautiful parks and further encourage visitors to explore their own province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "These partnerships help us provide high-quality services and products that improve visitor experience and core areas."

New Businesses in Sask Parks

Northern Region:

Central Region:

Southern Region:

A new café has opened in the visitor centre. Visit the Trailhead Café for great coffee and food - Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

New tipi-style cabins are now offered by Buffalo Pound Eco Lodge - Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

Professional photography sessions offered by Collin Stumpf Photography - Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

Counselling services are being offered within the park by Prairie Creek Counselling - Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

Indigenous land-based learning offered by Invisionous Recollection and local Indigenous groups - Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

Daisy Lane Catering is providing food services on the weekends at Cottonwood Beach - Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

These new businesses join many other businesses in the parks. For more information about Sask Parks, including upcoming events offered by our business partners, visit: saskparks.com.

-30-

For more information, contact: