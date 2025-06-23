Brampton Runs with Purpose: Over $40,000 Raised at Charity Event for William Osler Health System

Brampton unites for a cause, raising over $40,000 to support William Osler Health System at community charity run.

BRAMPTON, CANADA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spirit of community, health, and compassion was alive and strong at Run For Brampton 2025, where more than 400 participants came together to support a great cause. Held at Central Peel Turf Field, this impactful event successfully raised over $40,000 for the William Osler Health System.

Organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), the run was part of the nationwide Mercy 4 Mankind initiative—bringing communities together across Canada through charity runs that support local healthcare and hospitals.

Giving Back, One Step at a Time

Run For Brampton wasn’t just about running or walking—it was about coming together for a meaningful cause. Families, friends, youth, and seniors all joined in to show their support. From kids in strollers to seniors walking side by side, every step taken was filled with purpose and unity.

The proceeds from the run will help fund critical healthcare needs at William Osler Health System, which serves thousands of patients in the region each year. The funds will contribute to medical equipment, patient care programs, and continued service excellence for the local community.



A Day Full of Energy and Positivity

The event kicked off early in the morning under clear skies, with music, energy, and enthusiasm setting the tone. Participants were able to choose between a 1K walk, a 3K fun run, or a 5K challenge, catering to all fitness levels and ages.

In addition to the run, the day featured:

Health booths sharing wellness tips and community resources



Family-friendly activities like face painting and games



Volunteer stations offering water, snacks, and cheer throughout the course



Award moments celebrating top finishers and community supporters



It wasn’t just about competition—it was about coming together, enjoying the day, and supporting local healthcare in a fun and active way.

Powered by Youth, Driven by Compassion

The event was organized entirely by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), a volunteer-run organization committed to community service. Youth from across the GTA dedicated weeks to planning, promoting, and organizing the event—all with a single mission: to give back and serve their city.

Run For Brampton is one of many similar events under the Mercy 4 Mankind banner. Each run focuses on a local cause, with cities across Canada hosting their own community runs to raise awareness and donations for health-related charities.

Whether it’s building support for hospitals, encouraging fitness, or uniting neighbors for a good cause, these runs are a celebration of kindness, service, and unity.



Special Guest Appearance & Media Spotlight

The event was further elevated by the presence of a Special Guest – Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, who showed his support for the initiative and the people of Brampton. His participation underlined the importance of local leadership in community welfare and was met with gratitude and enthusiasm by attendees.

In addition, media coverage by Y Media Live helped spotlight the event’s vibrant atmosphere, capturing the energy, motivation, and emotional connection shared by all participants. Their broadcast helped amplify the run’s message and mission to a wider audience.

A Community Coming Together

The turnout at this year’s event reflects the strength and heart of the Brampton community. People from all walks of life came together—many for the first time—to run, walk, cheer, or donate. The atmosphere was filled with joy, support, and a shared sense of purpose.

Organizers expressed their gratitude to all the participants, donors, and volunteers who made the event a success. The impact of their generosity will be felt by patients and families in the local healthcare system for years to come.

What’s Next? Join the Movement!

Following the success of Run For Brampton, more charity runs are planned throughout the year in cities across Canada. Each event supports a different hospital or healthcare institution—and every dollar raised goes directly to local needs.

Here are some of the upcoming Charity Runs you can be part of:

Run For Barrie- June 29, 2025

Run For Brantford – July 5, 2025

Everyone is welcome to join—whether you're a serious runner, casual walker, or just want to support a great cause. You don’t have to be an athlete to make an impact!

