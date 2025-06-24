Happy Cabbage Sells Marketing Suite of Tools, 'Happy Marketers' to Alpine IQ

AIQ acquires Happy Marketers from Happy Cabbage

There are too many wars raging in the world, and Happy Cabbage is excited to announce they're laying down their swords in this one.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are too many wars raging in the world, and Happy Cabbage is excited to announce they're laying down their swords in this one. They are thrilled to announce that Alpine IQ is acquiring Happy Cabbage’s text and email marketing business, Happy Marketers. Happy Cabbage isn't going anywhere, and is teaming up with Alpine IQ to focus on solving the massive inventory issues plaguing the cannabis industry.Ever-shifting marketing regulations require retailers to adapt quickly and to optimize their marketing spend with campaigns across text, email, native apps, and beyond. Happy Cabbage customers will benefit from the robust multi-channel workflows available through the Alpine IQ platform.Many voices have said this industry needs to work more collaboratively, and Happy Cabbage and AIQ are leading the way by rehoning their collective focus in support of the success of cannabis operators.“Bringing Happy Marketers over to Alpine IQ simply makes sense,” said Andrew Watson, CEO of Happy Cabbage. “This transition ensures the best possible future for our customers where they stand to gain significantly from Alpine IQ's expansive suite of marketing and telecom solutions. We are now focusing our energy on bringing intelligent ordering to thousands of retailers, with our tool Happy Buyers, which is currently saving retailers $150,000 in cash per store and eliminating manual steps from the ordering process.”Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ, remarked on the acquisition of Happy Marketers, "We’re excited to welcome Happy Cabbage’s marketing customers to our platform. This acquisition allows us to combine our strengths and extend a broader range of marketing and loyalty services to more businesses. Together, we’re enhancing what’s possible for our clients and continuing to build on the strong foundation already in place."“We’re excited to pour our energy into a singular focus on solving the largest cash problem in the cannabis industry today, retail inventory management, through the Happy Buyers platform, the only inventory tool specifically built for retail cannabis buyers,” Andrew added.Happy Buyers, the platform Happy Cabbage will continue to manage independently, helps retailers plan menus, place smarter orders, and manage inventory budgets more accurately to drive better margins and cash flow.Alpine IQ customers will be able to fully capitalize on the benefits of inventory management and purchasing on the Happy Buyers platform while Happy Cabbage’s marketing customers will be able to grow through access to the many multi-channel marketing options available in the AIQ suite of tools.The completed acquisition marks a significant enhancement in service delivery and technological advancement for cannabis retailers and brands.About Alpine IQAlpine IQ is a premier provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty, and telecom solutions tailored to the complexities of the cannabis industry. As the second fastest-growing software company on the INC 5000 2024 list, Alpine IQ sets the standard for customer success, platform innovation, and ecosystem connectivity. Learn more at www.aiq.com About Happy CabbageHappy Cabbage is a software company that specializes in precision marketing and inventory optimization solutions for cannabis retailers. With the strategic sale of its marketing suite, Happy Marketers, to Alpine IQ, Happy Cabbage will now focus on advancing its Happy Buyers product to help retailers generate cash and maximize margins with AI inventory management.Learn more about Happy Marketers at: www.happycabbage.io/happy-marketers Learn more about Happy Buyers at: www.happycabbage.io/happy-buyers Media ContactBrad BogusHead of Marketingmarketing@happycabbage.io

Stop Struggling With Spreadsheets Forever Thanks to Happy Buyers!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.