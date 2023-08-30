Happy Cabbage Analytics raises $2 million and adds depth to its board of directors
Happy Cabbage Analytics, the cannabis retail optimization platform, raised $2M from Delta Emerald Ventures to expand revenue growth for cannabis businesses.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
Happy Cabbage Analytics, the pioneering cannabis retail optimization platform, raised $2 million from Delta Emerald Ventures to continue its mission of making revenue easy for cannabis businesses.
The additional capital will strengthen the company’s lead in optimizing inventory and maximizing sell-through at retail, and follows the company’s recent acquisition of ZolTrain, an ROI-focused brand activation and education platform.
Since its inception, Happy Cabbage Analytics has powered some of the cannabis industry’s most sophisticated operators and service providers. They have witnessed remarkable growth, with a presence already established in 20 U.S. states and every Canadian province. As the cannabis industry matures and competition increases, operators rely on Happy Cabbage Analytics for ROI-focused actions that drive revenue. This additional funding will provide the impetus for the company's expansion into new markets, capitalizing on the momentum it has generated thus far.
Concurrent with the capital raise, Happy Cabbage Analytics is thrilled to welcome David Havlek to its Board of Directors. Havlek was an instrumental leader at Salesforce, most recently as its EVP & Deputy CFO, and he managed finance as the company scaled revenue by 50x over 14 years. Havlek brings a wealth of strategic insight and corporate acumen to the company's board.
Andrew Watson, the visionary leader who has spearheaded Happy Cabbage Analytics' journey as CEO, will take the additional position of Chairman of the Board. Watson's transformative vision and strategic direction have been instrumental in the company's achievements thus far.
"We are immensely grateful for the support and trust that Delta Emerald Ventures has placed in Happy Cabbage Analytics," expressed Andrew Watson. "This funding reaffirms our commitment to optimize inventory and maximize sell-through at retail for operators and brands."
With its augmented resources and an invigorated leadership team, Happy Cabbage Analytics is strategically positioned to further drive revenue directly into retail stores and assist brands in optimizing their product movement at scale.
About Happy Cabbage Analytics
Happy Cabbage Analytics is a retail optimization platform for the cannabis industry. Happy Cabbage Analytics optimizes inventory and maximizes sell-through at retail with data-driven tools for cannabis marketers, buyers, budtenders, and dispensary operators.
About Delta Emerald Ventures
Delta Emerald Ventures invests in the privately held digital infrastructure that powers the cannabis industry. A stage agnostic private investor, Delta Emerald Ventures helps its partners make better decisions with proprietary data, sourced directly from its industry-leading “Bloomberg Terminal for cannabis.”
