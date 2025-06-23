Learn about Missouri’s sneaky mammalian predators with MDC on July 2 at the Boone County Nature School

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Participants ages 5 through 12 are invited to discover the interesting ways that Missouri’s predators hunt for their food in the wild. This educational program will explain strategies, characteristics, and senses that Missouri’s predators use to find and capture prey. This hands-on event will feature a variety of mammal furs, skulls, and tracks for participants to interact with. All participants must be accompanied by an adult. The program be held at the Boone County Nature School from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Predator-themed activities and crafts will be held following the program.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4FP. Questions concerning this event can be directed to Madeline Cox at Madeline.Cox@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.