Family Fun Day Returns to Busch Shooting Range July 21

DEFIANCE, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids of all ages and their families to Family Fun Day at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center on Monday, July 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. This free event requires no reservations.

There’s more to the Busch Shooting Range than just shooting—visitors will discover a wide range of outdoor activities available there. Family Fun Day is an open house-style event, and visitors can come and go at their convenience during the event hours.

There will be many activities for visitors of any age to enjoy. Participants can sample multiple educational stations, including an indoor nature center exhibit, a fun fishing game for the little ones, and even disc golf. Several stations will engage visitors with atlatl throwing (an ancient spear throwing tool that predates the bow and arrow), and a chance to try out archery at the Busch Archery Range. The National Wild Turkey Federation and Delta Waterfowl will be on hand, too.

Of course, there will also be opportunities to try out firearm sports like .22 rifles and shotgun shooting. All firearms and ammunition will be provided by MDC and normal range use fees will be waived for this event. Attendees won’t want to miss the free snow cones—perfect for cooling off on a summer afternoon.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

In addition to hosting special events, the Busch Shooting Range offers year-round facilities including rifle and pistol lanes up to 100 yards, trap and skeet fields, a static archery range, and shotgun patterning boards. Regular use fees are $5 per hour and include paper targets and safety gear if needed. The Outdoor Education Center also offers regular classes in shooting sports, hunting, and outdoor skills.