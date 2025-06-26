Hosted.com Trusted Website Backup Capabilities Through Acronis Cyber Protection Integration

Acronis Backup Management by Hosted.com Hosted.com provides self-restoration of website files using Acronis Backup Solutions Hosted.com and Acronis, providing automated Website Backups

CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com has reaffirmed its partnership with Acronis, strengthening its web hosting infrastructure with integrated cyber protection and automated backup services. The ongoing collaboration provides data protection tools to all hosting clients, with seamless integration via Hosted.com’s dashboard and industry-standard cPanel control panel. Acronis is a global leader in cyber protection , combining backup, disaster recovery, AI-based anti-malware, and security tools into a single solution for hosting environments with integrated technology.Acronis, known for its enterprise-grade cyber protection solutions, enables Hosted.com to offer users powerful backup, recovery, and continuity tools directly within their hosting environments. This enhances the backup reliability for websites, databases, mailboxes, and server-level configurations across all their services.The Importance of a Reliable Hosting Backup InfrastructureFor websites that handle e-commerce, clients’ personal data, or regularly publish new content, backups are not optional—they are essential. While performing them fairly reliably, whether through third-party plugins or manually, this may also result in incomplete, outdated, or failed backups.Every website, regardless of its size or security, can be vulnerable to issues such as malware that corrupts or steals data, plugin or theme conflicts during updates that break functionality, and human errors like accidental deletions.Without a backup, a broken or hacked site may remain offline for hours or days while site owners attempt to recover it manually, with the possibility of having to rebuild it from scratch, depending on the severity of the problem. This can result not only in lost data and content but also in lost traffic and reduced customer trust.Acronis offers several advantages in terms of data integrity and uptime by combining powerful backup and rapid disaster recovery into a single platform.“Our continued collaboration with Acronis reinforces our focus on reliability and providing the best possible SME web hosting services and tools available,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. “Including automated, secure, and user-friendly backup options means our clients all have confidence that their data is safe.”With the technology being fully embedded into Hosted.com’s Web Hosting infrastructure, it helps ensure comprehensive protection for its customers:• Automatic Backups: All hosting plans include daily full server-side backups, minimizing potential data loss due to malware or site crashes.• Recovery Options: Users can restore entire websites or selectively recover files, databases, and mailboxes.• Control Panel Integration: Native compatibility with cPanel provides a smooth user experience.• Self-Restoration: Clients can manually select what to recover via a single interface.This enables state-of-the-art data protection with quick restoration and minimal downtime after hacking attempts or site failures. It also provides a more secure and reliable hosting environment thanks to solid encryption protocols and a multi-tier backup infrastructure. The partnership with Acronis gives Hosted.com customers more control over their website’s data without the need for technical expertise. By simplifying access to full and partial restore tools, users can independently manage recovery tasks that once required backend support.The Acronis-powered backup and recovery features are included in all Hosted.com Web Hosting plans, this also includes their WordPress and Email Hosting packages.About Hosted.comHosted.com offers a comprehensive suite of Web Hosting solutions, including WordPress and Email Hosting, as well as Domain Registration and SSL DV Certificates. Its focus on performance, usability, and security makes it a trusted partner for businesses and individuals alike.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, the founder and CEO of Hosted.com, brings more than 25 years of experience in web hosting and domain management. Dedicated to excellence and exceptional customer support, Hosted.com aims to transform the website creation and management experience.

