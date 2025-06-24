Olinger Releases New Consumer Insights Report on Emotional Drivers in Grocery Retail Shopping

Olinger's new report reveals how emotional insights beyond price and convenience can boost grocery store loyalty, visitation, and basket size.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olinger, a leading provider of market research insights, has announced the release of a new consumer report focused on the emotional and behavioral drivers behind grocery retail shopping decisions. Titled Consumer Mind States in Grocery Retail: Insights for Brands, the report provides in-depth analysis into the key emotional mind states—Pride, Loyalty, Authenticity, and Nostalgia—that influence how consumers shop for groceries.

While grocery stores often face low customer loyalty, primarily driven by convenience and price, there is significant opportunity for retailers to establish deeper emotional connections. By aligning with consumers' motivations and desires, especially when they are in-store, grocery retailers can foster stronger brand loyalty. Olinger's new report highlights that it’s not only the brands within the store that influence consumers, but the entire shopping experience—from store atmosphere to product offerings—that can shape emotional bonds and drive repeat visits.

“We’ve always understood that convenience and price play a major role in consumer decisions, but with deeper emotional insights, brands now have the ability to make more informed marketing and communication decisions. By tapping into consumers' emotional drivers, brands can increase both store visitation [online and in-person] and basket size, fostering stronger loyalty and engagement.” – Savannah Dalton, Marketing Manager at Olinger

Key findings from the report include:

• Pride: Consumers are drawn to brands that align with their personal values, such as purchasing sustainable or premium-quality products.

• Loyalty: Shoppers are deeply loyal to brands that meet their standards and provide positive experiences.

• Authenticity: Consumers seek products that are authentic, organic, and ethically sourced, fostering trust and long-term brand relationships.

• Nostalgia: Brands that evoke memories or traditions through their products inspire strong emotional connections, influencing consumer decisions.

In addition to providing detailed insights into the emotional drivers of consumer behavior, the report also examines demographic trends and store-specific emotional drivers, offering brands actionable recommendations on how to adjust their marketing strategies to better connect with shoppers.

Olinger is a leading market research firm specializing in consumer behavior analysis. With over 30 years of expertise, Olinger provides brands with actionable insights through its proprietary methodologies, helping companies enhance their marketing strategies and strengthen their consumer relationships.

