Olinger Unveils CPG SnackScape 2025: A Three-Part Consumer Intelligence Series Revealing

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olinger, a leading U.S.-based market research firm, has launched CPG SnackScape 2025, a three-part consumer insights series exploring how emotional drivers, economic pressures, and evolving lifestyles are reshaping snack consumption across generations. As consumers become more selective with their spending, CPG brands must move beyond traditional product data to gain emotional clarity. SnackScape helps brands do just that—revealing how to connect with High Impact and Persuadable consumers through messaging that resonates with their lived experiences and personal values.

Powered by Olinger’s proprietary Live Well® Insights methodology, the campaign provides a data-backed roadmap for building consumer-first strategies in a competitive and rapidly shifting market. The Live Well® framework identifies the emotional mind states that drive behavior across four core dimensions: Pride, Loyalty, Authenticity, and Nostalgia—allowing product, brand, and insights teams to go beyond demographics and understand the motivations behind snack purchases.

The three-part SnackScape series includes:

Part 1 – Modern Snacking Habits

A deep dive into when, why, and how consumers snack—highlighting emotional purchase drivers, generational preferences, and health-conscious behaviors.

Part 2 – Economic Market Shifts

Analyzes how rising costs, peer influence, and the popularity of dollar stores are changing where and why consumers shop for snacks.

Part 3 – Brand Loyalty & Perception

Explores the emotional connections between consumers and brands—and how social recommendations and word of mouth are shaping trial and repeat purchases.

The full data and insights report can be requested at solutions@olingergroup.com

The SnackScape series is available as a downloadable resource on olingermr.com/snackscape, with direct applications for brand managers, insights professionals, product developers, and agency strategists.



