Attorney General’s Office Announces New Members of Communications Team

June 23, 2025 11:16 am

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced additional members of his communications team.

“I am confident in the abilities of these talented young professionals to showcase our Office’s behind-the-scenes efforts to the public,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We remain committed to protecting the Constitution, enforcing the laws as they are written, defending the state, supporting the counties, and training a new generation of public servants. With this team, we can transparently highlight the victories achieved on behalf of the people of Missouri.”

Deputy Communications Director: Isabelle Bryson

Bryson has served the Missouri Attorney General’s Office since June 2022 when she started as a Communications and Constituent Services Intern while pursuing her undergraduate degree. She continued with the Office on the Communications team through the transition to Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Bryson, a native of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, has been responsible for formulating content and strategies for social media, composing press releases, coordinating media events and conferences, as well as the reinstatement of the Attorney General Honors Award program. She earned an Associate of Arts in Communication from Crowder College, graduating with honors. Bryson also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a political communication emphasis and a multi-cultural studies certificate from the University of Missouri–Columbia, and completed course work at the University of Alicante, in Alicante, Spain, graduating with honors.

Deputy Press Secretary: Abigail Bergmann

Bergmann has served most recently as Communications and Policy Assistant in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, where she authored press releases, managed social media, developed strategic messaging, and supported high-profile media engagements. Previously, she served as Assistant Grassroots Campaign Manager for the successful re-election of the Mayor of Greenville, South Carolina, and taught public speaking and debate through Capitol Debate at prestigious universities across the country, including Yale University and American University.

Bergmann earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, with a concentration in national security and foreign policy, from Bob Jones University in South Carolina, graduating with honors.

Digital Media Specialist: Kaylee Fennewald

Fennewald has most recently worked as a Graphic Designer for MidwayUSA, where she created dynamic print and digital advertisements, coordinated the production of visual assets, and developed engaging marketing content through photography and motion graphics. Previously, she served as a designer for the University of Missouri’s Trulaske College of Business, where she promoted study abroad programs through branded materials. She also supported sales and marketing efforts at EnergyLink, contributing to more than $1.8 million in top-line revenue through her design work.

Fennewald earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design from the University of Missouri–Columbia, graduating with honors.

“I am proud to serve alongside Isabelle, Abigail, and Kaylee,” Director of Communications Stephanie Whitaker said. “Not only are they committed to excellence within their roles, but they have each demonstrated a heart for the citizens this Office advocates on behalf of­ every day.”

All members of the press should continue to contact press@ago.mo.gov.