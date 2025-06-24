A.R. Rahman Unveils Star-Studded Lineup for 'The Wonderment Tour' 2025

A.R. Rahman’s 2025 “The Wonderment Tour” will bring the Oscar and Grammy-winning artist to 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada, starting July 18. A.R. Rahman brings his legendary stage presence to life ahead of The Wonderment Tour 2025, one of the year’s most anticipated concert events. A.R. Rahman performs to a packed arena ahead of The Wonderment Tour 2025, delivering a cinematic concert experience to thousands of fans.

A.R. Rahman reveals full lineup for “The Wonderment Tour” as nearly 100K fans secure tickets across 16 North American cities.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oscar and Grammy-winning composer, songwriter, and global music icon A.R. Rahman will bring his latest immersive concert experience, “The Wonderment Tour,” to North America this summer. With less than 30 days remaining before the first date, fans have already secured nearly every available seat. The 16-city arena tour is shaping up to be one of the most sought-after cultural events of the summer.Rahman unveiled “The Wonderment Tour” with a spectacular sold-out stadium performance in Mumbai, drawing 50,000 fans to witness the global premiere of his latest artistic vision. More than a concert, the show redefined live performance through breathtaking visuals, narrative transitions, and a transformative soundscape that blended technology with timeless emotion. From that unforgettable night in India, “The Wonderment Tour” now begins its next chapter across the United States and Canada.Presented by Concerts West, AEG Presents, and Kash Patel Productions, “The Wonderment Tour” brings together a visionary ensemble of vocalists and musicians who join A.R. Rahman in a genre-spanning live experience. This powerful collaboration seamlessly blends orchestral arrangements, electronic soundscapes, and songs from Indian and global cinema, creating an event that invites audiences to look beyond their expectations and experience the wonder within. Rooted in Rahman’s creative spirit, the performance celebrates the wonder of every breath, the wonder of music, the wonder of love, and the wonder of you. “The Wonderment Tour” offers a live experience that is layered, emotional, and cinematic, crafted to awaken the senses and connect people through sound and story.Featured Artists Include:- Shweta Mohan is one of South India’s most celebrated playback singers, with over 750 recordings and five Filmfare Awards.- Shuba Vedula, professionally known as Shuba, is an Indian American artist who rose to fame on American Idol and now captivates millions through her original music and viral performance videos.- Rakshita Suresh is known for her dynamic vocals in films such as Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two and Mimi, as well as her long-standing collaborations with Rahman.- Mayssa Karaa, Grammy-nominated Lebanese American singer recognized for blending Arabic and Western sounds, including her chart-topping collaboration with Rahman on “Hayati.”- Zanai Bhosle, an emerging Indian artist and granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, brings a fresh voice rooted in musical and royal heritage.- A. R. Ameen, son of Rahman and a rising playback star, is known for his soulful performances in Dil Bechara, Ayalaan, and his single, “Sago.”- Nakul Abhyankar is a multilingual vocalist and composer with credits in Frozen 2, Cobra, and Sarkar.- Adithya Radhakrishnan, also known as Adithya RK, whose recent film songs “Hey Nainika” and “Sooreede” showcase his vocal versatility.- Nitesh Aher, a Bollywood playback singer, is featured in the upcoming film Bollywood Tere Ishq Mein.Instrumentalists and Touring Band:- Ranjit Barot is a renowned drummer and music director with a decades-long legacy, including work on the Oscar-nominated score for 127 Hours.- Ashwin Srinivasan is a world-traveled flautist and multi-instrumentalist with classical and global music credentials, including collaborations in film and theater.- Aleif Hamdan is an Indonesian-Malaysian guitarist whose fusion of jazz, world, and contemporary music earned acclaim across Asia and the United States.- Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar, a prominent bassist touring with Rahman worldwide and is recognized for her contributions to elevating bass performance in live orchestration.- Evelyn Soto is a Colombian singer and percussionist known for leading genre-blending Latin ensembles and representing cultural diversity on stage.This collective of global talent joins Rahman on a sonic journey through his most iconic film scores, beloved soundtracks, and innovative new material. With performances in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English, the concert is designed as a multilingual celebration of sound, art, and cultural connection.A.R. Rahman – “The Wonderment Tour” 2025 Dates:Jul 18 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific ColiseumJul 20 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma DomeJul 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland ArenaJul 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaJul 29 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial CentreJul 30 – Grand Prairie, TX – TTCU TheatreAug 2 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo CenterAug 3 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank ArenaAug 5 – Duluth, GA – Gas South ArenaAug 7 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino HollywoodAug 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie ArenaAug 10 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole OpryAug 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaAug 14 – Hoffman Estates, IL – NOW ArenaAug 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential CenterAug 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis ArenaTickets are available now at www.arrahman.com . Fans are encouraged to secure seats early, as many cities are already nearing full capacity.About A.R. RahmanRahman’s career has been adorned with a staggering list of achievements, making him a true luminary in the global industry. His scoring and composition for Hollywood includes notable works like Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Pele, People Like Us, The Hundred Foot Journey, Messenger of God, and Million Dollar Arm. Rahman's global recognition arrived with the astounding success of Slumdog Millionaire, earning him two Academy Awards, two Grammys, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA, among many other accolades. Rahman’s orchestral compositions have also been played by renowned orchestras worldwide, including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the LosFounded in 2016 and led by Kash Patel, Kash Patel Productions (KPP) revolutionized South Asian concerts in the United States. A remarkable track record of successful large-scale cultural events has earned KPP recognition throughout the worldwide live events community for producing an elevated entertainment experience.Kash Patel Productions has become a global hub for South Asian entertainment and collaboration. Our dedicated team members represent every part of the South Asian diaspora, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. Over the last decade, KPP has produced events with the biggest acts in the world and has expanded to cover the entire North American continent.

