The Round Table Group Joins Forces with Major League Cricket to Expand the Future of Sports Marketing in America

Cricket comes to America: The Round Table Group joins Major League Cricket to lead fan engagement and strategy in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Round Table Group proudly announces its partnership with Major League Cricket (MLC) , the professional T20 cricket league, bringing one of the world’s most popular sports to the United States. This collaboration expands The Round Table Group’s work in live sports, multicultural marketing, and community-driven brand engagement.Cricket ranks as the second most-watched sport globally, attracting over 2.5 billion fans. In 2024, more than 430 million people watched the Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. Major League Cricket now brings that global momentum to stadiums across the U.S., and The Round Table Group leads regional engagement efforts in South Florida and beyond.“Our work focuses on connecting communities through meaningful experiences,” said Jason Shaw, CEO of The Round Table Group. “Cricket reflects culture, identity, and global energy. We take pride in helping shape its presence here in the United States.”The Round Table Group supports Major League Cricket through a comprehensive strategy that combines sports, entertainment, and multicultural community building. Working alongside Kash Patel Productions and Sanskar Savvy, the team runs national campaigns that align with live concerts, cultural events, and fan-forward experiences.This is not The Round Table Group’s first foray into cricket or international sports. The team has collaborated with the ICC, BCCI, and Cricket West Indies and partnered with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2024 to deliver a premiere T20 World Cup culmination event. TRT has also supported Glory Kickboxing, Formula 1, FIFA World Cup, The PGA Tour, and The Miami Dolphins, activating campaigns that turn watch parties into cultural experiences and first-time fans into lifelong brand advocates.The team drives results through digital outreach, influencer collaborations, business partnerships, and localized activation. Their student networks, WhatsApp communities, and grassroots efforts help MLC reach new audiences and deepen connections with multicultural fans from South Asian, South African, European, and Caribbean backgrounds. Additionally, they create real-time content on match days, promote ticket sales, and generate measurable returns for their brand partners.The Round Table Group welcomes fans, businesses, and collaborators to join this growing movement. To attend matches or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.majorleaguecricket.com . To learn more about working with The Round Table Group, contact info@trt.group.###About The Round Table Group:The Round Table Group (TRT) is an award-winning brand consultancy and experiential marketing firm based in South Florida. The company specializes in delivering results-driven strategies across brand development, creative business growth, and audience engagement. TRT is known for reimagining traditional marketing through inclusive, emotionally resonant campaigns and transformative brand experiences.With a team of seasoned industry experts, The Round Table Group partners with forward-thinking businesses to build authentic connections, drive measurable growth, and foster long-term brand loyalty. From strategic activations to full-scale brand launches, TRT helps clients move from initial engagement to lasting advocacy.To learn more, visit www.TRT.group.

