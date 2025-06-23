Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: June 23, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting On Proposed Highway Improvement Project in City of Lockport Open House Set for Tuesday, June 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lockport Municipal Building The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, June 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. regarding a proposed highway improvement project on Transit Road (State Route 78) in the City of Lockport, Niagara County. The meeting will be held at the Lockport Municipal Building, located at One Locks Plaza, in the City of Lockport. The open-house-style meeting will feature displays about the project, information about construction and proposed timelines, and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. At 5 p.m., there will be a short presentation about the project. The project, which is expected to begin in June 2026, proposes to enhance safety and calm traffic by converting two lanes of traffic in each direction to one, adding a dedicated left turn lane and bike lanes, resurfacing the pavement, upgrading signals and additional improvements along High Street and Walnut Street. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Robert Schaller, Assistant Regional Design Engineer, at (716) 847-3043, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5815.61. About the Department of Transportation

