School children discuss peace and security at closing of ‘NATO and the Netherlands: a Journey’

NETHERLANDS, June 23 - News item | 23-06-2025 | 14:11

On Sunday 22 June, ‘NATO and the Netherlands: a Journey’ celebrated its conclusion at the World Forum in The Hague. On this final day, under the guidance of the political engagement organisation De Kiesmannen, around 150 primary and secondary school children discussed peace, security and the role of NATO. Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp and Chief of Defence General Onno Eichelsheim were present for the event. Several members of the municipal executive of Madurodam, which consists entirely of young people, were also there.

‘NAVO and the Netherlands: a Journey’ started in January 2025 in The Hague and travelled to nine cities across the country. At each location, local residents were engaged in discussions about NATO and the importance of international cooperation to our security. This was done through theatre and educational programmes, a travelling photo exhibition, debates and serious gaming. The goal was to encourage people to think about NATO and current security topics in an accessible way. The event was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence, with cooperation from the Netherlands Atlantic Association, the Clingendael Institute and The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies.

Raising awareness about peace and security During the closing session at the World Forum, De Kiesmannen used interviews and dilemmas to get young people thinking about war, peace, fake news and cyber threats. The focus of the day was on raising awareness – what does security mean today and what role can young people play in it? As one school child put it: ‘It’s bad that there’s so much insecurity in the world today. I hope that we can still have peace in the Netherlands for a long time.’ In his welcome address, foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp emphasised the importance of being alert and working together:

‘We’ve enjoyed a long period of peace, but the reality is that peace and security in Europe can no longer be taken for granted. And it’s going to be a challenge to keep our country and Europe secure.’

Interview with General Eichelsheim General Onno Eichelsheim talked with the young people present and answered questions about NATO and ongoing conflicts in the world. He stressed the importance of the alliance for the Netherlands:

‘It’s concerning that military interventions increasingly appear to pay off. Throughout the world boundaries are being pushed and overstepped. That’s why it’s more important than ever to work together in NATO to become stronger. By doing so, not only can we protect the international legal order, but our own security as well.’

Growing awareness about NATO

Dylan Ahern, from De Kiesmannen, has noticed an increase in awareness about NATO since the start of their programme in April:

‘What stands out is that a lot of young people support strengthening our armed forces. They follow the news with a critical eye and ask questions. The conversation about freedom and security is more relevant than ever.’

The closing programme marks the end of a series of meetings across the country. The 2025 NATO Summit will take place in The Hague on 24 and 25 June.