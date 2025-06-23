How One Family Owned Nursery in Tennessee Is Quietly Giving Back With $25000 In Student Scholarships

Sustainable Scholarship Degrees $25000 Scholarship Giveaway

TN Nursery offers 20 scholarships for students in the green fields. Apply by Dec 30. Details: https://www.tnnursery.net/pages/scholarship

We believe in investing in the future of our planet by supporting students who are passionate about restoring and protecting the environment” — Tammy Sons

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TN Nursery is proud to offer 20 scholarships, each ranging from \$500 to \$1,000, to students pursuing degrees in horticulture, environmental science, sustainability, agriculture, or related fields. As part of its commitment to fostering the next generation of environmental leaders, TN Nursery invites applications from undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges and universities. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA.To apply, students must submit a short essay, an academic transcript, and one letter of recommendation. The application deadline is December 30, with scholarship recipients to be notified by the end of the year.This scholarship program is part of TN Nursery’s broader mission to support education, environmental stewardship, and the promotion of native plants and sustainable landscapes.For full eligibility requirements and application instructions, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.