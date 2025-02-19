AOPEN Streamlines ChromeOS Kiosk with Launch of Next Gen Commercial-grade cTILE 15 All-in-One

The cTILE 15, a 15" ChromeOS Commercial Touchscreen AOPEN Pan America - Supporting North, South, and Central Regions Built with Purpose

AOPEN launches cTILE 15 Gen2, a 15.6" commercial ChromeOS AIO with IP65, fanless design, and glove-touch. Ideal for IFPs, retail, healthcare, and education.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOPEN, an Acer Group Company, today announced the launch of cTILE 15 Gen2, a 15.6-inch commercial-grade ChromeOS all-in-one (AIO) - designed for continuous, reliable operation in environments where both durability and space efficiency are critical. Building on the success of cTILE 22, the cTILE 15 Gen2 offers a streamlined form factor, ideal for smaller use cases and high-traffic, mission-critical applications in retail, healthcare, education, and quick-service restaurants (QSR).

The cTILE 15 Gen2 features an IP65-rated front panel, providing resistance against dust and water, a fanless and tamper-proof design, and glove-touch support (nitrile/latex). These features ensure uninterrupted operation in challenging settings, while the compact size allows for deployment in areas where space is at a premium, such as pharmacy counters, classroom kiosks, or kitchen hubs.

Key Features:

✔ 15.6” Full HD touchscreen (1920x1080 resolution, 250 nits brightness)

✔ IP65-rated front panel for dust and water resistance

✔ Fanless, tamper-proof, and solid-state design for 24/7 operation

✔ Glove-touch support (nitrile/latex) for industrial & medical environments

✔ VESA-compatible mounting for flexible installation

✔ Google TPM security & Chrome Device Management support

✔ 50,000 hours MBTF

✔ Operating Temperature: -20°C to 45°C / -4°F to 113°F

The cTILE 15 Gen2 supports Google Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education upgrades, making it a robust, secure, and easily managed solution. It is an ideal alternative to unreliable, short-term consumer solutions, instead offering a purpose-built solution for retail, healthcare, education, and QSR environments.

Why Choose AOPEN?

✔ Proven Reliability: Industry-leading low failure rates (<1% ChromeOS, <2% Windows/Linux).

✔ Built for Business: Commercial-grade materials designed for 24/7 uptime.

✔ Seamless Integration: Google ChromeOS optimization, enterprise-ready security, and easy remote management.

✔ Solution-Ready Design: Pre-tested for seamless integration with digital signage, kiosks, and IoT ecosystems.

Availability—The cTILE 15 Gen2 can be ordered now. For inquiries or more information, contact READY@aopen.com.

AOPEN is a Solution-Ready Company

AOPEN computing device solutions withstand harsh environments and scenarios without skipping a beat -- overcoming obstacles, filling gaps, and delivering smooth operations 24/7.

About AOPEN:

Twenty-six years ago, AOPEN, an Acer Group Company, invented the ultra-small form factor Mini PC. Today, we offer a Solution-Ready portfolio of commercial, industrial, education, and medical-grade devices ideal for digital signage, drive-thru signage, digital menu boards, kiosk solutions, machine controllers, etc. For more information, visit www.aopen.com/us.

