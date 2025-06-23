GENEDGE Completes Fourth Successful Leadership Training Series

GENEDGE led a successful 6-Course Leadership Training Series that served workers from a variety of counties, cities, and various industries.

DANVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENEDGE has completed their fourth 6-Course Leadership Training Series in Danville, Virginia, taught by Bert Eades, GENEDGE Business Services Director. Since the fall of 2023, GENEDGE has trained over 200 participants from 21 different organizations, primarily in manufacturing, but also from hospitality, government, nonprofit and healthcare. While most were in the Danville area, there were also participants from Martinsville, Eden, South Boston and Keysville.

Positive student testimonies from the 6-Course Leadership Training included:
"This training is going to make my job much easier."

"I have begun using the methods taught and feel more prepared and confident in my role as a leader."

"Overall, this training was fantastic and helped me a lot with my leadership role."

"I liked meeting, interacting and role playing with people from different companies the best."

"The tools provided are an excellent resource."

On the wake of the class's success, GENEDGE looks forward to future Leadership Course offerings this fall.

About GENEDGE:
Since 1992, GENEDGE (www.genedge.org) has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia’s best public resource to help industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National Network™, and the lead for Virginia’s DOE supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 14,980 companies, with nearly 447,000 employees in high paying jobs averaging an annual wage of $75,000, that produces 12% ($88 Billion) of Virginia’s GDP. The sector has grown over 30% in the last five years.

Julianna Sigler
GENEDGE
+1 804-718-1521
About

Launched in 1992, GENEDGE Alliance (GENEDGE) delivers custom solutions to solve the operational and business challenges Virginia’s engineering, manufacturing, and technology firms face. Our number one goal is to make sure Virginia companies have what they need to grow and thrive in Virginia. GENEDGE leverages federal and state funding to provide a wealth of expertise and resources to Virginia manufacturers, businesses, and other organizations. GENEDGE’s experts can help you solve problems, increase productivity, improve economic competitiveness, and enhance your technical capabilities. GENEDGE is Virginia’s only manufacturing and economic development organization partnered with the Manufacturing Extension Partnership,™ a public-private partnership that empowers small and medium-sized manufacturers to grow and thrive through educational resources, industry connections, and best practices. GENEDGE values collaboration, and is grateful for the ongoing support and results achieved because of our strong relationships established with key allies and partners through out the Commonwealth of Virginia.

