GENEDGE Announces Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Class in South Boston

Helping Manufacturers Innovate, Compete & Grow! Join GENEDGE for an intensive, results-driven Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Training

Participants will learn how to identify and eliminate waste, improve process efficiency, and enhance overall quality.

Our in-person Green Belt training gives participants real-world tools they can apply right away.” — Anthony "Tony" Cerilli, Senior Vice President of Client Services

SOUTH BOSTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GENEDGE is excited to announce a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training class designed to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to drive process improvement and operational excellence in their organizations.Event Details:Lean Six Sigma Accelerated Green Belt Training - South Boston, VA• Dates: May 19-23, 2025, 8AM-5PM Each Day • Location: Halifax Industrial Development , South Boston, VA• Description: This intensive five-day course will cover the fundamental principles of Lean Six Sigma, focusing on the DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control) methodology. Participants will learn how to identify and eliminate waste, improve process efficiency, and enhance overall quality. The training is ideal for professionals seeking to lead Lean Six Sigma projects and achieve Green Belt certification.• Registration: Register Here Why You Should Attend:• Advance Your Career: Stand out with a respected industry credential that demonstrates your ability to lead change and deliver ROI.• Deliver Meaningful Results: Learn how to identify root causes of problems, eliminate waste, streamline processes, and boost productivity.• Gain In-Demand Skills: Master Lean Six Sigma tools and techniques from data analysis to team leadership and project management.• Make an Immediate Impact: Apply what you learn right away with a hands-on simulation and personalized project coaching to reinforce your skills.“Lean Six Sigma is a practical, proven approach for improving quality and efficiency. Our in-person Green Belt training gives participants real-world tools they can apply right away. After the course, we provide limited remote mentoring to support participants as they complete a certification project. Companies that invest in this training benefit from immediate project results and long-term gains in operational excellence—while also developing skilled, confident employees ready to lead future improvement efforts." said Anthony "Tony" Cerilli, Senior Vice President of Client Services.About GENEDGE:Since 1992, GENEDGE ( www.genedge.org ) has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia’s best public resource to help industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National Network™, and the lead for Virginia’s DOE supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 14,980 companies, with nearly 447,000 employees in high paying jobs averaging an annual wage of $75,000, that produces 12% ($88 Billion) of Virginia’s GDP. The sector has grown over 30% in the last five years.Reserve Your Spot Today: Early registration is recommended! Register through Eventbrite or contact Cheryl Valentine at cvalentine@genedge.org or 434.363.5561 for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.