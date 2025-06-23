DPH Observes National HIV Testing Day with Free Testing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jun. 23, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – National HIV Testing Day is Friday, June 27, and the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) so they know their status, can protect their health, and prevent diseases from spreading to others.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, there are more than 20,000 South Carolina residents living with diagnosed HIV infection, including AIDS. For the two-year period of 2022-2023 approximately 1,500 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in South Carolina. Of those newly diagnosed, 55% were African American, 25% were white and 13% were Hispanic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 16% of people with HIV in South Carolina do not know their HIV status. This estimate highlights the importance of every person getting an HIV test and knowing their HIV status.

“As we recognize National HIV Testing Day, we are reminded that knowing your HIV status is a powerful step toward protecting your health and the health of our communities,” said Ali Mansaray, HIV/STD Section Director. “In South Carolina, we continue to see the impact of HIV across the entire state, and testing remains one of our strongest tools in fighting this epidemic. Early diagnosis leads to better health outcomes and helps stop the spread of HIV. I encourage everyone in South Carolina to get tested, know your status, and talk openly about HIV. Together, we can reduce stigma, increase awareness, and build a healthier future for all.”

To help make HIV and STD testing easy and convenient, free HIV and STD testing is being offered at many DPH health departments Thursday, June 26, the day before the national observance. Appointments are encouraged. Please call 1-855-472-3432 to schedule your appointment.

For more information about STDs and locations that provide screenings year-round, call DPH’s STD/HIV Hotline at 1-800-322-2437 or visit DPH’s HIV/AIDS webpage.

For questions related to DPH’s STD/HIV program or if you need assistance with performing the Home Test, email SCHomeTestingProgram@dph.sc.gov or call 1-800-322-2437 to schedule a Telehealth visit.

