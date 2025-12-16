Rabid Skunks Confirmed in Greenville and York Counties; One Person and Four Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 16, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed that two skunks from separate counties have tested positive for rabies.

In Greenville County, a skunk found near Plum Orchard Ct. and Farmbrook Way in Simpsonville, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. One dog was injured by the skunk and was humanely euthanized as a result of those injuries.

In York County, a skunk found near Charlotte Hwy and Woodland Heights Road in York, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

Both skunks were submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Dec. 12, 2025, and were confirmed to have rabies Dec. 15, 2025. If you believe you, your family members, or your pets have come in contact with either of these skunks or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's rabies 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH.”

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. In 2025, the Greenville County skunk is the ninth animal to test positive for rabies, and the York County skunk is the ninth animal in that county to test positive for rabies in that county. There have been 100 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, six of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Greenville County, and six were in York County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###