It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for an Open Conversation About Drugs and Alcohol

Dec. 15, 2025

DPH joins OSUS, OMH in encouraging honest conversations that help keep loved ones safe during the holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The holiday season brings celebrations, gatherings and long-awaited reunions, but it can also be a time when alcohol and other substances are more present in social settings. The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is joining the South Carolina Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (BHDD)’s Office of Substance Use Services (OSUS) in urging families and friends to use this time of year to check in with one another, have honest conversations and make safety a priority.

“The holidays create a mix of excitement, stress and celebration, and that combination can put people at greater risk,” said Sara Goldsby, director of OSUS. “A simple check-in or honest conversation can help someone avoid a dangerous situation or feel supported when they need it most.”

OSUS encourages loved ones to talk openly about safe transportation, plans for getting home and how to handle situations where alcohol or other substances may be present. For people in recovery, holiday parties and gatherings can come with added pressure. Offering a supportive environment, checking in before events and providing substance-free options can make gatherings more comfortable and safer for everyone.

Simple planning can reduce risks, including choosing a sober driver, using ride-share services, keeping an eye on friends who may be struggling and stepping in when someone appears impaired. Hosting gatherings with nonalcoholic drink options or quieter spaces can also support guests in recovery or those who prefer not to drink. Tips for how to talk comfortably about these situations are available at openconversationsc.com.

“We want South Carolinians to enjoy this season in a way that strengthens relationships and protects one another,” said Michelle Nienhius, manager of prevention and intervention services for OSUS. “Looking out for the people you care about is one of the most meaningful things you can do during the holidays.”

“While December is a time of family and celebration for many, the holiday season is very different, and challenging, for many of us,” said Robert Bank, acting director of the BHDD Office of Mental Health (OMH). “Whether it’s economic pressure, family and social obligations, or simply feeling left out because the holidays aren’t as joyful for you as others, this can be a challenging time. Never forget that the most important gift you can give to yourself, those you care for, and those who care for you is taking time to check in and nurture your mental health. If you are struggling, help is available, and you are not alone.”

OMH offers a variety of 24/7 resources to support South Carolinians’ mental health year-round, including, but not limited to: free online screeners for children and adults; Hopeful Minds, a free web platform for South Carolinians that includes mental wellness videos, podcasts, books and articles all in one easy-to-use place; and South Carolina Mobile Crisis (833-364-2274), which allows clinicians to assess crises and respond on-site, with law enforcement, when appropriate. To learn more about these and other mental health resources, visit www.scdmh.org/resources.

Because the holidays can impact mental health and lead to an increase in substance use, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is highlighting the availability of Overdose (OD) Safety Kits at health departments located throughout the state.

Each OD Safety Kit available at DPH health departments contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication naloxone, five fentanyl test strips, five xylazine test strips, educational materials on how to use everything included and guidance for how to identify an opioid overdose. The naloxone in the kits is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, potentially saving a person’s life. The fentanyl test strips are small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, in different types of drugs. Xylazine test strips can detect the presence of xylazine, which is a harmful sedative that can create painful wounds on the body.

To check the availability of OD Safety Kits at a DPH health department, find contact information for calling ahead on the DPH website. The safety kits are free, and you are not required to answer any questions.

“There are life-saving resources available to help South Carolinians struggling with mental health and substance use during the holiday season and throughout the year," said Dr. Edward Simmer, DPH Interim Director. "Nobody should have to navigate these challenges on their own, and help is available to all in need." For more information about statewide addiction services and resources, visit daodas.sc.gov.

