Tampa Veterans bring home the gold from Golden Age Games

Veterans who receive their care at VA Tampa brought home medals and memories from the 39th National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG), which took place this year in Memphis, Tennessee.

Team Tampa’s medal tally included 10 gold, six silver and four bronze as they participated in games including shuffleboard, basketball free throw, shot put, javelin, discus, air rifle, billiards, swimming, horseshoes and cornhole.

“The Veterans felt connected and proud of themselves and their teammates,” said Tampa VA recreation therapist Hallie Smith. “It was amazing to see them support each other in their competitions.”

More than 1,000 Veterans aged 55 and beyond participated in this year’s NVGAG—the largest number ever—including more than 290 women Veterans.

“The camaraderie among the athletes was beyond what I expected. I was confident it would be great, but it was simply amazing,” said Victor Rivera, a Golden Age Games Hall of Famer. “This was my 16th year participating. It’s great to practice with the team and meet other Veterans, where we build bonds, get good exercise and, of course, win.”

To prepare for the games, Veterans had to register, attend team meetings, participate in independent and group practice, and get medical clearance from their providers.

The Games, founded by VA in 1985, highlight “Fitness for Life” and it supports year-round training and sports programs offered to Veterans at VA facilities nationwide. The goal is to inspire Veterans of all abilities to lead healthier lives through sports.

“Our Veterans are very passionate about the sports they choose, but some also enjoy trying new things every year,” said Smith. “This year we also had athletes compete in field events for the first time since high school, reigniting previous sporting interests and establishing independent fitness routines as preparation for their events.”

The next NVGAG is set to take place in Tampa, Florida, in June 2026.

Read more about the 2025 National Veterans Golden Age Games.